Lentech, Inc. Grows Intelligence Community Presence with Acquisition of Eclipse Engineering, LLC
Expansion Leverages Lentech’s IT, Cloud and Space Systems Solutions with Eclipse Engineering’s Cyber, Software Development and Network ServicesALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lentech, Inc, a small, disadvantaged business with diverse and deep experience in Information Technology (IT), cloud solutions, cyber security, space systems engineering, operations, and technical services for the Department of Defense, NASA, and Federal Civilian Agencies, has acquired the assets of Eclipse Engineering, LLC, a high impact provider of software and IT solutions to the Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD).
“We are honored and excited to be adding this outstanding team under our new Eclipse Engineering Division,” said Andrew Gallegos, Lentech founder and CEO. “Our combined capabilities create an expanded and diverse high-quality team providing software, cloud, cyber and IT solutions to customers across civilian, defense and now the IC community. We are also very fortunate to be adding Eclipse Engineering’s owner, Doug Taylor, to our team. He brings a deep understanding of the needs of the IC community and enables Lentech to expand our diverse capability set to IC customers while also leveraging our significant space systems skills within the IC and DoD markets.” Doug Taylor added: “The Eclipse Engineering team is very excited to become a division of Lentech, joining a company that genuinely delivers on our mutual core values of integrity and excellence to the benefit of every team member (employee), customer, and ultimately the nation we proudly serve through delivery of exceptional technical solutions in support of multiple defense, civil and intelligence customers.”
About Lentech, Inc.
Lentech, Inc., provides technology-enabled IT, Cloud and Cyber Solutions and Space Systems Engineering and Technical Solutions to civil, defense and intelligence community customers. Headquartered in Hanover, MD, Lentech is a Small Disadvantaged Business with offices in New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado and Maryland. Visit www.lentechinc.com for more information.
