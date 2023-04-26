Probiotic Ingredients Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Danone, Nestle, Biogaia
The Latest Released Probiotic Ingredients market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Probiotic Ingredients market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Probiotic Ingredients market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Dowdupont (United States), Kerry (Ireland), Probi AB (Sweden), Nestle (Switzerland), Biogaia (Sweden), Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan A/S (Denmark)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Probiotic Ingredients market to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Probiotic food & beverages, Probiotic dietary supplements, Animal feed probiotics) by Type (Regular, Preventative, Therapy) by Form (Dry/Powder, Liquid) by Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast, Spore Formers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Probiotics ingredients refer as the bacteria which are live and yeasts which is good for human body, especially your digestive system. Due to the growing awareness among customers the demand for probiotics is increasing globally about there relation to digestive health benefits, the rise in demand for nutritious food, and increase in demand for quality animal-based products. Probiotics are consumed as in supplement form or are used as components in food & beverages
Market Trends:
• Rising demand for supplements and increase in the consumption of probiotic dairy products
• Products are launching at the consumer level
Market Drivers:
• Health related benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods
• Increase in the consumption level of probiotic dietary supplements
Market Opportunities:
• EU Ban on antibiotic growth promoters in feed
• Increasing demand for probiotics in developed economies
• Promoting probiotic health benefits among livestock farmers
SWOT Analysis on Probiotic Ingredients Players
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Probiotic Ingredients
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Dowdupont (United States), Kerry (Ireland), Probi AB (Sweden), Nestle (Switzerland), Biogaia (Sweden), Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan A/S (Denmark)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Probiotic Ingredients Market Study Table of Content
Probiotic Ingredients Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Regular, Preventative, Therapy] in 2023
Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application/End Users [Probiotic food & beverages, Probiotic dietary supplements, Animal feed probiotics]
Global Probiotic Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Probiotic Ingredients Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Probiotic Ingredients (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
