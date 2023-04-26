Perfume Retailer Beautinow Commits to Plant 10.000 Trees by 2030

Niche perfume online retailer Beautinow announces tree planting programme to lower its carbon footprint.

ROTTERDAM, ZUID HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautinow, Europe's largest online retailer of niche perfume, is proud to announce its commitment to plant at least 10.000 trees by 2030. As part of this commitment, Beautinow has partnered with Tree Nation, a global reforestation platform that helps businesses and individuals become climate-positive.

“Our stakeholders are demanding more than just revenue growth," says Beautinow and adds: "Our customers want to know whether we operate our business sustainably, and our employees worry about the CO2 footprint of our international shipping service.” By launching the tree planting initiative, the Netherlands based company aims to become a preferred place to shop for fragrances as well as offer its employees a climate friendly career.

The team at Beautinow have looked at different options to offset their carbon footprint, and have concluded that planting trees is by far the most efficient carbon capture solution. In cooperation with Tree Nation, Beautinow is planting trees on a monthly basis and thereby creating its own forest.

The tree-planting program will help Beautinow reach its sustainability goals while also improving the livelihood of communities in countries where the trees are planted. It is estimated that each tree planted will absorb approximately 1 tonne of CO2 over the course of its lifetime, helping fight climate change and create a healthier planet for future generations.

“While 2030 is still far away, but when it comes to planting trees, it’s important to start early. As trees grow in size, they will capture more CO2. Thus, trees we plant today will contribute far more to our CO2 offset goals, compared to trees planted during the end of this decade.”

Besides the tree planting program, Beautinow is also looking into other initiatives. “As a retailer of niche fragrances, we’re currently looking to bring more eco-friendly brands to our online store. Well known eco-friendly brands such as April Aromatics, Juliette Has a Gun, and Amouage are already available, and more will follow.