Three-Quarters of LGBTQ+ Women Still Fear Coming Out at Work, Reveals New Research from myGwork

Headline Findings: Experiences of LGBTQ+ Women & Non-binary Professionals at Work

Continuing discrimination towards LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals are preventing many from coming out, despite high rates of allyship.

Lesbians are statistically less likely than their gay male colleagues to be out at work, face much higher rates of discrimination and don't often get the adequate support they need to progress.” — Adrien & Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders of myGwork

LONDON, LONDON, UK, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New research out today from myGwork, to coincide with Lesbian Visibility Week, reveals that three-quarters of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals are reluctant to fully come out. High rates of discrimination towards this group are preventing many from coming out at work and in society at large, according to the research, carried out by the largest global business community for LGBTQ+ professionals.

The study, which highlights the experiences of over 2,000 LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people from around the world, confirms that 7 out of 10 continue to experience discrimination at work, and the figure is much higher for people of colour, those from more marginalised communities and ethnic minority groups. For example, gender nonconforming and gender queer people experienced the highest rate of discrimination at work, followed by cis-gender women (76%), gender fluid (75%), intersex (68%), trans women (66%) and non-binary people (65%).

Additionally, many LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals believe that their sexual orientation and/or gender identity hinders career progression and influences whether they are offered training and development opportunities to get ahead. In fact, 8 out of 10 (79%), across all age groups say that it’s tougher for LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people to shatter the glass ceiling than straight cis-gender women. Again, the figure is much higher for those with intersectional experiences who belong to other marginalised communities.

Those belonging to ethnic minority groups reported that they find it much harder to progress higher up the career ladder than their White colleagues. For example, those with Latinx (86%), South Asian (85%) and Middle Eastern (85%) backgrounds found it the most difficult, followed by East Asian (83%) and Black/African communities (81%), compared to their White colleagues (76%). This is despite reported high rates of allyship from both men and cis-gender straight women, as well as more visible LGBTQ+ role models at work.

The research also confirms that very few LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals occupy top C-suite leadership roles. Just 9% hold leadership roles, and only 3% are CEOs/founders.

The myGwork research sheds light on other areas such as whether the community feels their voices are valued at work, allyship, views on whether they think salaries are transparent and equitable, job satisfaction levels, and if organisations provide adequate LGBTQ+ training to prevent micro-aggression, bias, harassment and discrimination at work. The report also uncovers insights such as how the community perceives the term ‘lesbian’, data on their mental and physical wellbeing, and views on menstrual leave. In fact, an overwhelming 78% would like their employers to provide menstrual leave.

The research provides timely advice on what steps organisations can take to make the workplace more inclusive and stamp out discrimination, so LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people feel safe enough to come out, stay out and work with pride. It also uncovers tips on how to attract and retain this highly talented group, particularly given the fact that over 5 in 10 LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals are currently job hunting. Diversity, equity, and inclusion is also highly important to this group, as 7 out of 10 said they have left an employer for failing to provide an inclusive and equitable workplace.

Commenting on the research, Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders of myGwork stated: “We carried out this research to delve into some of the specific challenges LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals face at work. Our findings confirm that lesbians are statistically less likely than their gay male colleagues to be out at work, face much higher rates of discrimination and are not getting the adequate support they need from management and HR to progress, despite corporate efforts to make workplaces more inclusive, which ultimately boils down to lack of LGBTQ+-education and training.”

On a positive note, they are delighted about the increasing number of allies and LGBTQ+ role models, helping to inspire the younger generations in the community. "This clearly demonstrates that many companies are moving in the right direction," added the Gaubert brothers. "However, employers need to step up and work much harder to create truly inclusive workplaces capable of stamping out discrimination and bias through things such as authentic support and allyship from the C-suite, as well as investment in better LGBTQ+ education, so that leaders and managers are adequately equipped to deal with discrimination, as well as retain this valuable talent pool.”

Describing myGwork's research as "incredibly valuable" because it highlights the reality of being an LGBTQIA woman or non-binary person in the workplace, Linda Riley, Founder of Lesbian Visibility Week and Publisher of DIVA magazine, stated: "It shows that while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go before everyone in our community can feel safe to be their authentic selves at work. It is so important to have this kind of study focussing on our specific, and all too often overlooked, experiences.”

Michelle "Michi" Raymond, Business Development Director at myGwork, added: "Lesbian representation matters because it's not just about visibility. To create a workplace that is truly inclusive and supportive, businesses need to actively listen to and learn from their employees. By embracing diversity and championing inclusivity, we can create a work environment that not only accepts but celebrates all identities."

ABOUT THE SURVEY

myGwork interviewed 2,364 LGBTQ+ women and non-binary professionals of working age from around the world across all age groups and industry sectors, with the help of its community and corporate partners, as well as myGwork’s extensive LGBTQ+ professional network. For a full copy of the research and methodology, contact press@mygwork.com

ABOUT MYGWORK

myGwork is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news and much more.