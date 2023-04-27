Risks of Serotonin Syndrome Reduced with Massage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarifa USA cited findings that showed how massage therapy reduces risks of serotonin syndrome, a potentially fatal reaction to mixing pain and depression medication,” Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.
According to the Psychology Today article Navigating Pain Management, “One way to avoid serotonin syndrome is by raising serotonin levels naturally through exercise, massage, food choices, or sunlight,”.
Serotonin toxicity results from medications that increase serotonin levels in the body. These medications can include pain and antidepressant medications, certain herbal supplements (like St John’s Wort), and even some over-the-counter drugs. When taken together, they can increase the risk of serotonin toxicity and patients may experience symptoms like confusion, restlessness, shivering, increased heart rate, blood pressure, sweating, dilated pupils, muscle rigidity, and even seizures. In more severe cases, it can lead to coma and even death.
A decrease in the stress hormone cortisol, a boost in serotonin production, and general mood improvement are just a few positive results of massage therapy in chronic pain patients. In addition, seeing as a large percentage of pain is emotional, and the stress hormone cortisol is reduced, pain levels in these patients were also lowered.
“We are honored to be of service to pain sufferers in offering nonmedicinal alternatives in pain relief. Taking several medications concurrently puts a person at a very high risk of developing serotonin withdrawal syndrome. Hence, we believe it is best to look to relieving pain naturally, through massage, not through habit-forming medications that also have horrendous side effects,” said Mustafawi.
From the ergonomic design to precision point rollers and gentle massage air techniques, the Zarifa Foot Massagers pack a punch in the medical massage category. The Zarifa Z-Smart Shiatsu Foot Massager + incorporates the best reflexology foot theory with Deep kneading foot massage technology. The FSA-eligible shiatsu foot massager is designed to perform various reflexology massage elements, including tapping, kneading, acupoint, and shiatsu via airbags, massage rollers, and massage nodes.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email support@zarifausa.com.
Rosh Sillars
Rosh Sillars
The Rosh Group, Inc
+13856450255 ext.
email us here