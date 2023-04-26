ZigiWave announces new connectors and roadmap for its integration platform ZigiOps

See the latest connectors added to the ZigiOps no-code integration platform and complete integrations in minutes.

SOFIA, SOFIYA, BULGARIA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZigiWave - the company behind the integration platform ZigiOps - announced its latest connectors and roadmap for upcoming integrations.

This month two new connectors have been added to the ZigiOps platform – for PagerDuty and MS Dynamics 365.

PagerDuty is a SaaS-based platform that helps IT professionals prevent and resolve incidents, automate lots of processes and manage service requests quickly. It is a multi-dimensional tool that also allows on-call management, critical issues detection, and more.

Organizations, however, use a plethora of tools and often different teams need to transfer manually information from one tool to another. Clients and partners may use various tools, as well. If important data, like incidents and tickets, is transferred manually between systems and teams, then errors and delays often occur. Using an integration platform to create PagerDuty integrations with your other systems helps you avoid mistakes, silos and unnecessary delays.

With ZigiOps you can set up bi-directional PagerDuty integrations with some of the most popular enterprise tools, like Jira, ServiceNow, BMC Remedy, Azure DevOps, and more. The platform is completely no-code and no API knowledge is needed. The integration can be completed with just a few clicks using ZigiOps’ out-of-the-box templates.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based IT solution. The platform combines CRM and ERP, and allows innovative businesses to connect with prospects easily, automate various campaigns and boost conversions.

Nowadays companies cannot afford to rely on a single tool to manage their internal tasks and processes, especially when it comes to directly managing relationships with customers. This is why organizations use multiple tools and platforms and when these tools do not communicate, users need to transfer data back and forth manually. This process often leads to critical delays, omissions, and misunderstandings. The collaboration between teams is not efficient and that leads to data leakages and bottlenecks that affect end-users.

With the help if a no-code flexible integration solution like ZigiOps you can perform seamless bi-directional Dynamics 365 integrations with other widely used systems like ServiceNow, Jira, BMC Remedy, and others. ZigiOps is highly scalable and you can load any of the pre-built integration templates with just a few clicks. The templates are fully customizable and you have complete control over filtering and field mapping. This way you can fulfil even the most complex integration use case.

Roadmap for future integrations of the ZigiOps integration platform

Recently ZigiWave has added a number of connectors to its platform, like SAP Solution Manager, CircleCI, Freshdesk, Bitbucket, OPTIC DL, and more.

A variety of new integrations will be offered with the ZigiOps platform in the near future. The roadmap includes more Atlassian products, like the new Jira Product Discovery, as well as other advanced tools, like Elasticsearch, Amazon WS and Splunk ITSI.

About ZigiWave

ZigiWave makes integrations easier and accessible for everyone. ZigiOps, our no-code integration platform, enables bi-directional integrations of 40+ of the most popular software tools used by companies: Jira, ServiceNow, Dynatrace, Salesforce, Azure, BMC Remedy, SolarWinds and more.

ZigiOps has an iPaaS and on-prem versions. The platform is highly scalable and provides fully customizable integration templates even for the most complex integration use case scenarios.