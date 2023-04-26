We Think North Introduces High-return Social Media Marketing Plan for Organisations
We Think North announces feature-rich, fixed-price, monthly social media marketing plan with guaranteed high-visibility results for organisations and startups.
From the outset, We Think North has combined the resources of a full-service agency with the attention to detail, agility, and commitment of a boutique agency.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We Think North, a leading digital marketing agency, introduces a high-return social media marketing plan for organisations and startups. Launched at a fixed price of Rs. 50,000 per month, this plan includes an end-to-end social media strategy, promising significant visibility for brands.
— Prachi Guron, from Wipro
Led by multi-award-winning founder Anuradha M Agarwal, We Think North has established its presence as one of the most trusted technology partners among organisations like WIPRO.
The monthly plan includes 10 complete social media posts with narratives and design, hashtag strategy, detailed analytics and reporting, and optimisation for multiple social networks. We Think North is known for its customised strategy, approach, and robust execution that delivers results beyond clients’ expectations. This is the key to their 100% client retention.
We Think North has worked with several notable clients, including Aspire For Her, Physis, Aequitas, Wipro, Anita's Aromatics, Tenstorrent, Accolade One, Verendra Kalra, ZooBop, iORA, and MyoTea.
Prachi Guron, from Wipro, said, "From the outset, We Think North has combined the resources of a full-service agency with the attention to detail, agility, and commitment of a boutique agency."
This focus on powerful narratives, creative visuals, quality and dedication to client satisfaction is what sets We Think North as a solid name in the industry.
Anuradha M Agarwal, Founder and CEO of We Think North, stated, "Social media marketing shouldn't be put on the backburner, especially for growing brands. But given the challenges that MSMEs face, that's exactly what ends up happening. We have curated this package to enable them to start reaping the benefits of social media marketing from the very beginning."
Social media marketing has become a vital component of every organisation's marketing strategy and We Think North's new high-return 360-degree social media marketing plan is an ideal deal not to be missed.
Discuss your social media goals and expectations with Anuradha M Agarwal at anuradha12@wethinknorth.com
About We Think North
We Think North is an award-winning digital consulting and marketing communications firm. Led by Founder & Chief Strategist, Anuradha M Agarwal, the firm has a team of 14 professionals who are committed to drive results, every time. They combine storytelling with cutting-edge marketing technology to help organisations create a solid brand presence and lead generation system. Find more on their official website: wethinknorth.com
Contact
Aspire-4, 802,
Supertech Emerald Court,
Sector-93A,
Noida-201304
Phone - +91 9171371309
Anuradha M Agarwal
We Think North
+91 91713 71309
hello@wethinknorth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram