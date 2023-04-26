"Girls' Day" on April 27, 2023 - There's still much to do
Tech pioneer Anna F. Michel, CEO and Co-Founder of yoona.ai, on the importance of a day of action for girls and why it's still relevant in the 21st century.
I'm happy to be a role model and talk a lot in my speeches about how women can better assert themselves in the tech world.”BERLIN, GERMANY, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As global days of action for girls continue to take place, Germany's "Girls' Day" will be held on April 27, 2023. Twenty-one years ago, Girls' Day was launched with the goal of inspiring young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields and to be enthusiastic about technical professions, training, and degree programs. Sadly, even today, this day of action is just as necessary as it was in 2002. Why? "There are still plenty of outdated stereotypes suggesting that women are simply less technically gifted than men," says Anna F. Michel, Co-Founder and CEO of SaaS software company Yoona.ai. A woman at the helm of a tech company? "Yes, but I'm still one of the exceptions, unfortunately. Ladies would undoubtedly improve the industry," says the Berlin-based entrepreneur, who is passionate about encouraging women to contribute to technological development and innovation.
"Who run the World? Girls!" With this song in 2011, Beyoncé made a statement that women can be both feminine AND strong. Yet in 2023, women still face a gender battle, especially in traditionally male-dominated job fields. According to a representative study by McKinsey, the proportion of women in technology jobs within the EU is only 22%, and this meager number is even declining, despite a desperate need for female workers. The technology market is booming, and there are many job openings. So why don't women apply? Melanie Krawina, McKinsey consultant and co-author of the study "Women in tech: The best bet to solve Europe's talent shortage," also says that there are many advantages to having women in these positions: "Companies with more women in tech jobs are financially more successful, more innovative, and more sustainable."
Anna F. Michel is living proof of this theory. In 2020, she founded Yoona Ventures with the goal of making the entire design industry and its processes more efficient and, above all, more sustainable through the use of artificial intelligence and augmented reality. The past 2.5 years have seen her company receive numerous awards, with Yoona being part of the 1% of companies invested in by the TechStars accelerator program – a significant achievement for women in the tech industry. "Did you know that, according to a Microsoft study, girls are interested in STEM subjects at the age of 11 but undergo a change of mind at the age of 15? The main reason for this shift is a lack of role models," says Anna Franziska Michel thoughtfully. She adds, "I'm happy to be a role model and talk a lot in my speeches about how women can better assert themselves in the tech world. But often, access to and information about technical professions is already lacking in schools. Many girls can't even imagine what is expected of them in such job fields." That's why she believes days of action like Girls' Day, the national initiative "Klischeefrei," and the federal government's YouCodeGirls initiative are still essential and relevant.
Breaking through barriers
But, of course, raising awareness and fostering girls' enthusiasm for technical professions isn't enough. "Young women need more encouragement and their spirit of inquiry needs to be awakened, starting at home. In addition, determination and self-belief must be cultivated, along with personal growth and interest discovery outside of school," says Anna F. Michel, a trained fashion designer whose company employs mostly women and people from six different nations. Together, they work towards realizing a greener and more efficient fashion and design scene: With Yoona.ai, companies can save up to 80% of the time in the design and collection development phase, create 3D designs, and even enter the metaverse. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, an entire industry can become "sustainable." "With our software, companies can produce more sustainably and reduce costs. In numbers: Using yoona.ai, the fashion industry worldwide could save 93% in CO₂ emissions, 9 million tons of materials (such as fabrics), 635 million liters of water, and 8.31 million tons of chemicals," says Anna Franziska Michel, under whose leadership Yoona.ai has established itself as a provider of artificial intelligence and 3D technologies and gained global attention. The Berlin-based entrepreneur is a popular guest and speaker at important conferences, such as those in Munich, Barcelona, or Texas, where she emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in the technology industry and speaks openly about the challenges and opportunities she has experienced – and continues to experience – as the founder and CEO of Yoona.ai.
"There is definitely no equality yet in the industry – I have experienced this firsthand –and there's still a long way to go. But we urgently need women to demonstrate that we are just as capable and can bring new, female perspectives to the industry. After all, as we all know since Beyoncé's song, women make the world a better place," smiles Anna F. Michel. "And I believe: We all need to be more like a bumblebee, which doesn't know that it shouldn't be able to fly. We can all fly; we just need to believe in ourselves."
About Yoona.ai
Yoona.ai is an innovative multiverse SaaS company revolutionizing the design industry by employing artificial intelligence and 3D technologies. The platform enables fast, scalable bestseller results while reducing operating costs, improving margins, and promoting sustainable practices. Yoona.ai offers an all-in-one platform and service that spans from the creation of digital products to the implementation of digital multichannel assets.
