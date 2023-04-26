New Jersey's Zatuchni & Associates Protects Whistleblower Rights

Unfortunately, many people do not realize that “whistleblower” rights and job protection are part of the New Jersey law.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistleblower experiences and situations are personal and important. But sometimes, whistleblowers are reluctant to come forward, because they worry about backfiring repercussions.

It is vital to know that whistleblower rights and job protection are provided by state and federal laws.New Jersey's Zatuchni & Associates aggressively protects whistleblower rights.

The law defines a whistleblower (zatlaw.com/new-jersey-whistleblower-lawyer) as an employee who reports or object to the unlawful actions of an employer, or any person who reports or exposes illegal actions or misconduct by an employer.

“Whether it is a pharmaceutical company compliance officer who threatens to report an employer’s production violations to the FDA, the truck driver who complains to a supervisor about being assigned hours in excess of the limit set by transportation safety regs, and all the other compromised and concerned employees,” says the experienced David Zatuchni, founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates.

“Various laws not only assure whistleblower rights, but also job protection about possible employer retaliation.”

He points out that, particularly in New Jersey, whistleblowers are protected by the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA).

It takes skill and experience to navigate the whistleblower laws.

He explains that the law is strict about employees having the right to engage in whistleblower activity, and that an employer cannot fire or otherwise take adverse action against an employee, simply because they exercise rights under CEPA.

“It is important to note the employee does not necessarily have to be right to bring a successful CEPA claim, but their belief that illegal or fraudulent conduct took place must beobjectively reasonable.”

From wrongful termination and whistleblower rights, Zatuchni & Associates specializes in employment law. The firm knows all the ins and outs of the whistleblower statutes.

The dynamic and determined approach of championing whistleblower rights and job protection is what earns the law firm’s excellent, non-nonsense reputation for win-win whistleblower cases.

