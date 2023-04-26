Cryptology sponsors Consensus 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptology, a trusted CEX with thousands of users worldwide, announced they are partnering with CoinDesk for the upcoming Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas, on 26–28 April as one of the headline sponsors. Along with their established suite of products and smooth onboarding for token listings, their new mobile app CryptologyGo promises to further empower crypto newbies.
Providing expert platforms for crypto beginners
Blockchain technology can often feel complicated and intimidating, but Cryptology is creating easier entry points by providing crypto newbies with access to products and platforms previously only available to expert traders. Cryptology’s offering includes one of the most generous Earn products available, as well as over-the-counter Spot market and user-friendly Futures trading. And their new mobile app, CryptologyGo, is the latest step in helping to facilitate mass global adoption.
“We’re passionate about supporting the adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. Through a simple user interface and clean design, our platform facilitates adoption via inclusion. And our dedicated multilingual support team is on hand 24/7 to help our users at every step of their trading journey. We’re excited to connect with the rest of the industry at Consensus 2023, explore potential synergies, and form new partnerships that will help in the quest to encourage people from all socioeconomic backgrounds onto Cryptology platforms,” says Dagmara Handzlik, CMO of Cryptology.
Quick, easy, and transparent token listing
Cryptology already lists over 100 of the best tokens on the market, and thanks to their streamlined and transparent listing process, they are adding more every day. With a dedicated account manager, partners enjoy fully integrated marketing campaigns and exposure to Cryptology’s highly engaged user base. Visit their booth and speak with one of Cryptology’s representatives at Consensus to learn more about token listing, partner benefits, and what they’ve got in store for the future.
About Consensus 2023
Since 2015, Consensus has been the world's largest and most influential event in the crypto calendar, gathering industry leaders from 112 countries. By bringing together experts from all corners of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 worlds, Consensus 2023 promises to be a call to action for the community where top developers, investors, founders, policymakers, brands, and businesses come together to tackle crypto's thorniest issues and find answers to the toughest questions posing the industry today.
About Cryptology
Cryptology.com
Cryptology has been in the crypto space since 2017, achieving a number of awards from highly respected organizations, including a 10/10 cybersecurity rating by CER (Crypto Exchange Ranking), 7/10 by CoinGecko, and has accrued hundreds of 5-star reviews from their customers on TrustPilot. The scope of Cryptology’s products caters to both newbies and pros, with the CryptologyGo mobile app promising to do the same.
Dagmara Handzlik
Providing expert platforms for crypto beginners
Blockchain technology can often feel complicated and intimidating, but Cryptology is creating easier entry points by providing crypto newbies with access to products and platforms previously only available to expert traders. Cryptology’s offering includes one of the most generous Earn products available, as well as over-the-counter Spot market and user-friendly Futures trading. And their new mobile app, CryptologyGo, is the latest step in helping to facilitate mass global adoption.
“We’re passionate about supporting the adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. Through a simple user interface and clean design, our platform facilitates adoption via inclusion. And our dedicated multilingual support team is on hand 24/7 to help our users at every step of their trading journey. We’re excited to connect with the rest of the industry at Consensus 2023, explore potential synergies, and form new partnerships that will help in the quest to encourage people from all socioeconomic backgrounds onto Cryptology platforms,” says Dagmara Handzlik, CMO of Cryptology.
Quick, easy, and transparent token listing
Cryptology already lists over 100 of the best tokens on the market, and thanks to their streamlined and transparent listing process, they are adding more every day. With a dedicated account manager, partners enjoy fully integrated marketing campaigns and exposure to Cryptology’s highly engaged user base. Visit their booth and speak with one of Cryptology’s representatives at Consensus to learn more about token listing, partner benefits, and what they’ve got in store for the future.
About Consensus 2023
Since 2015, Consensus has been the world's largest and most influential event in the crypto calendar, gathering industry leaders from 112 countries. By bringing together experts from all corners of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 worlds, Consensus 2023 promises to be a call to action for the community where top developers, investors, founders, policymakers, brands, and businesses come together to tackle crypto's thorniest issues and find answers to the toughest questions posing the industry today.
About Cryptology
Cryptology.com
Cryptology has been in the crypto space since 2017, achieving a number of awards from highly respected organizations, including a 10/10 cybersecurity rating by CER (Crypto Exchange Ranking), 7/10 by CoinGecko, and has accrued hundreds of 5-star reviews from their customers on TrustPilot. The scope of Cryptology’s products caters to both newbies and pros, with the CryptologyGo mobile app promising to do the same.
Dagmara Handzlik
Cryptology
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok