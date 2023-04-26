SECO launches “CLEA Store”
A CLEA-based framework enabling customers to offer value-added services based on data analytics and AIAREZZO, ITALY, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SECO SpA (“SECO”) announces the launch of CLEA Store, a brand-new component of the CLEA platform meant to accelerate the distribution of value-added services to end users.
CLEA Store will serve as a technological infrastructure allowing companies to set up their own, customer-branded service marketplace: in this way, they will be able to release applications developed either internally or by a third party (e.g. system integrators, stand-alone developers, etc.) to the users of their devices.
By implementing CLEA Store, equipment vendors will be able to extend and differentiate their offering from the competition through the availability of value-added solutions. Leveraging its distribution and billing features, OEMs will be able to deliver devices connected to CLEA by default, and have users enable premium features once they sign a subscription. It is an accelerator for adding new business models based on servitization and recurring revenue streams into the sales mix.
As CLEA applications can access the entire data stream from devices, the CLEA Store can also be used by companies to distribute AI models, which can be either deployed on demand or remain dormant until activated, depending on the customer’s needs. Ultimately, this enables these players to sell AI-powered features to end users with a premium.
For players who want to provide multiple apps within a single transaction, CLEA Store also supports a “bundle” feature that will enable them to tailor their offering with a mix of basic functionalities and full-fledged features to be unlocked for a premium.
Thanks to CLEA’s open infrastructure, customers will also be able to integrate their own billing and payment frameworks to support the transactions, even though integration with popular payment gateways will be provided by default, supporting periodic subscriptions via credit card or other means of payment.
Business model wise, CLEA Store will be provided through a pure revenue share logic to SECO’s customers: there will be no premium on top of the standard CLEA service fee, whereas SECO will retain a portion of the income generated by the sale of services or bundles.
“As more and more players in any sector start to understand the potential of AI, CLEA Store represents a tool that will enable them to transform their business model by distributing value-added functionalities and services across their value chain. As SECO, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation and partner with customers to give them the solutions they need to differentiate their offering and become leaders in their sector”, said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO.
About SECO
SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers CLEA, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite, made available on a SaaS basis, that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 900 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 10 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
For more information: http://www.seco.com/
Marco Parisi, Head of Investor Relations
SECO
email us here