Managed Services Market 2023, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Top Companies & Forecast to 2028

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global managed services market size reached US$ 261.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 427.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during 2023-2028.

Managed services refer to the process of outsourcing the complete or partial management responsibility to a third party for handling various business-related activities. They usually include maintaining and monitoring equipment and remotely managing systems, wireless fidelity, server, firewall, encryption, information, security, communication, servers, networks, organization infrastructures, etc. The managed services help organizations in managing customer networks, applications, security, storage, computing, operating systems, etc. They enable the maintenance of equipment and remote management of systems, servers, firewalls, encryption, organization infrastructure, etc. Managed services are utilized by enterprises to allow continuous infrastructure auditing, enhance productivity, provide transparency, track records, automate business processes, improve operations, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as telecommunications, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Managed Services Market?

The increasing need for secure IT infrastructures across organizations, owing to the rising instances of cyberattacks, and the growing consumer inclination towards advanced solutions to ensure business continuity, constant monitoring, and efficient identity and access management are primarily driving the managed services market. Besides this, the emerging trend of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies to reduce error rates, facilitate smart monitoring and compliance management, boost the efficiency of processes, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of managed services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for enhanced operational efficiency, minimized operating expenses, improved focus on core competencies, optimal resource usage and distribution, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is bolstering the need for a remote working environment, on account of the implementation of mandatory lockdowns by government bodies, which is expected to propel the managed services market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Managed Infrastructure

• Managed Data Center

• Managed Security

• Managed Communications

• Managed Network

• Managed Mobility

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End Use:

• IT and Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Entertainment and Media

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

Others

By Geography:

•North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Rackspace Technology Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc. and Wipro Limited.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

•Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

