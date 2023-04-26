The 9th Nikkei BP Marketing Awards Winners Announced
Nikkei Business Publications (President & CEO: Naoto Yoshida; Minato-ku, Tokyo) has announced the winners of this year's Nikkei BP Marketing Awards, the 9th group of such prizes to be granted.
The Nikkei BP Marketing Awards aim to recognize various outstanding marketing activities of its clients, employing the full benefits of media, survey, and content services provided by Nikkei Business Publications. The award-winning campaigns and advertising pieces were screened by third-party experts based on the criteria of design aesthetics, impact, planning ability, and intelligibility. The Nikkei BP Marketing Awards have broadened the scope of evaluation to include methods and strategies of marketing campaigns as well as the natures of advertising pieces themselves.
The final meeting of the Screening Committee (Chairperson: Professor Akihiro Inoue) was held on Monday, February 20. The works that were honored included the following: the "Dekiru robot e (6-axis force sensor for advancing robot technologies)" campaign run by SINTOKOGIO on Nikkei Monozukuri; the "INCLUSIVE: For a more creative, freer future" campaign by Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing featured in Nikkei Monozukuri; Google's "YouTube" promotion in Nikkei Business; and the "DELL Dream Tech Contest: Female entrepreneurs cultivating the future" campaign by DELL Technologies run in the Nikkei Business Online Edition and Nikkei xwoman. A total of seven marketing campaigns, each conducted by a different company, were recognized with awards. The works that were thus honored were selected from marketing campaigns promoted by Nikkei BP media and content during 2022.
■Grand Prize
SINTOKOGIO：Dekiru robot e (6-axis force sensor for advancing robot technologies)
《Picture 1》
■Gold Prize
Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing：INCLUSIVE for a more creative, freer future
《Picture 2》
■Gold Prize
Google：YouTube promotion
《Picture 3》
■Gold Prize
Dell Technologies: DELL Dream Tech Contest: Female entrepreneurs cultivating the future
《Picture 4》
■Silver Prize
Kirin Holdings: CSV management philosophy in the Kirin way
■Silver Prize
HENNGE: HENNGE ONE - Ultraman and Ultra Monsters
■Silver Prize
Rinnai: Rinnai Relax Project
For each series of advertisements, we have selectected representative examples.
(The same award winners are listed in Japanese alphabetical order.)
[Screening Committee]
Chairperson: Akihiro Inoue, Professor, Keio University Business School
Members:
Toru Ishizaki, Professor, Senshu University and Chairperson, Japan Academy of Advertising
Izumi Okoshi, Director, Dentsu Group Inc.
Hiroto Kobayashi, CVO, INFOBAHN Inc.
Mitsuo Sakai, Marketing Consultant
Chisato Takigawa, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc.
Tomoe Tanaka, Professor, Meiji Gakuin University
Eishu Hai, CEO, High-Z Inc. and Project Professor, Keio University
Shuji Honjo, Business Consultant and Visiting Professor, Tama University Graduate School (MBA)
Hisamitsu Mizushima, Professor, Tokai University
Atsumi Watanabe, Managing Director, Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
(Names are in Japanese alphabetical order; organization names and job titles are as they were on the date of the final Screening Committee meeting.)
For further details, please contact:
Global Business Unit
Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
https://www.nikkeibp.co.jp/english/
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp