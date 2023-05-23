Mrs & Ms Canada 2023 will be held on July 16,2023 in Toronto

Calling women across Canada to join us in an empowering journey to get crowned as Mrs Canada 2023 and Ms Canada 2023.

CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs Canada Inc , owned by Mrs Annie Manjuran aim to empower women to become ambassadors of goodwill and promote cultural understanding and harmony across the world. Our contestants will engage in various community service activities to make positive changes in society, and will be given opportunities to network with influential individuals to create a positive impact.

We strongly believe that beauty is not just outer appearance, but also the inner beauty that radiates from within. Our pageant focuses on empowering women to embrace their true selves and encourages them to use their beauty, intelligence, and talents to make a difference in the world.

The finals will take place from the 14th of July 2023 to 16th of July 2023 in Toronto .

Join us in our mission to empower women and bring positive change to the world. Apply now for Mrs. Canada 2023 and be a part of a community that values beauty with a purpose.