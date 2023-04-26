Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Wistia, Twilio, Whereby
Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market will witness a 8.7% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Breakdown by Application (Corporate Communication, Training & Development, Marketing & Client Engagement, Others) by Deployment mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) by End User (Banking and financial services, Education, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public sector, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.4 Billion at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.8 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wistia (United States), Twilio (United States), Whereby (Europe), Adobe (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), Vidyo Inc (United States), Applied Global Technologies (United States), Premiere Global Services Inc (United States), Kaltura (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Avaya (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Dolby (United States), Google (United States), Zoom Video Communications (United States).
Definition:
The Video as a Service (VaaS) platform market refers to the industry involved in providing cloud-based video communication solutions to businesses and consumers. VaaS platforms enable users to connect and collaborate through video, audio, and chat, from anywhere and on any device.
Market Trends:
Adoption of advanced video communication solutions in various industries
Market Drivers:
Scalability of VaaS platforms, allowing businesses to easily scale their video communication needs
Market Opportunities:
Opportunities for technological innovation and development of new features and capabilities
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market: Banking and financial services, Education, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public sector, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market: Corporate Communication, Training & Development, Marketing & Client Engagement, Others
