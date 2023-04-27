The Shocking Reality of Alcohol Addiction

Ending the tragic impact of alcohol addiction Graph shows trends of alcohol use disorder diagnosis among age groups Graph shows impact of COVID-19 on Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol use disorder is a big problem worldwide. Shockingly, 1 in 10 Americans has this disorder, which is a serious condition that needs immediate attention.

Some warning signs to look out for are: Drinking alone, losing interest in activities, withdrawal symptoms, and difficulty controlling alcohol consumption.” — AKUA Behavioral Health

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol use disorder is a big problem worldwide, causing more than 3 million deaths each year, which is about 6% of all deaths. In the US, alcohol use disorder kills more than 140,000 people every year, and this number is increasing. Shockingly, one in ten Americans aged 12 or older has Alcohol Use Disorder, which is a serious condition that needs immediate attention.

To make things worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the problem worse. More than 60% of Americans have turned to alcohol to deal with stress and anxiety. These statistics are alarming and should serve as a wake-up call to raise awareness and take action to prevent and treat alcohol use disorder.

Alcohol use disorder is a bigger problem than many people realize. Shocking statistics show that 6.7% of American adults will develop Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) at some point in their lives. In 2020, 10.2% of Americans aged 12 or older had AUD. Binge drinking is also a serious concern, with 24% of adults over 18 admitting to it in the last 30 days. But the consequences of alcohol use disorder are even more alarming. Every day, excessive alcohol consumption causes the death of 385 Americans, with most of them being adults aged 35 and older.

Alcohol is a major cause of death among young people too. It accounts for 10% of deaths among 15 to 49-year-olds and 13.5% of deaths among 20 to 39-year-olds, which is alarming. But you can avoid becoming a statistic. Akua Mind and Body is one organization that offers support and resources to people struggling with addiction.

Let's work together to tackle this widespread problem and create a future where individuals can live fulfilling lives without being trapped by alcohol addiction.

The Sobering Impact of COVID-19 on alcohol use disorder:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in alcohol consumption, and the numbers are shocking. In just three weeks of March 2020, online liquor sales increased by 262%, and liquor store sales rose by 54% YoY. But it's not just about sales figures. A survey by Johns Hopkins-University of Maryland-Baltimore found that over 60% of respondents drank more alcohol after March 1, 2020 due to stress. One-third of those surveyed reported binge drinking at least once, and 7% engaged in extreme binge drinking. Tragically, some people died after drinking homemade alcohol to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Although the pandemic has contributed to increased alcohol consumption, we cannot ignore the seriousness of this problem. Organizations like Akua Mind and Body provide comprehensive treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder, offering support and resources to individuals struggling with addiction. It's time to take action and work towards a future where people can lead healthy, fulfilling lives without being controlled by alcohol addiction.

The Tragic Impact of alcohol use disorder on Children:

Alcohol use disorder affects not only the person who drinks but also children. Shockingly, more kids under 17 live with an alcoholic parent than with a diagnosed learning disability or ADHD. The statistics are staggering: 1.7% of 12- to 17-year-olds have Alcohol Use Disorder. Children living with substance-abusing parents are at risk of physical and emotional abuse, neglect, trauma, and even death.

At Akua Mind and Body, we take a comprehensive approach to treating alcohol addiction, which includes family therapy and support. We aim to break the cycle of addiction and promote healing for the whole family. Join us in this mission.

Alcohol and Death:

Alcohol misuse results in almost 100,000 deaths each year. Alcoholic liver disease is responsible for 19.1% of these deaths, with more than half caused by chronic misuse. Alcohol poisoning is also a concern, causing 32% of acute alcohol-related deaths. Alcohol use disorder is even a leading cause of suicide, responsible for 22.5% of acute alcohol-related deaths. It's important to take alcohol use disorder seriously and seek help if needed. Akua Mind and Body provides support and treatment options for individuals struggling with alcohol addiction.

Unfortunately, certain demographics are disproportionately affected by alcohol-related deaths. 69.1% of these deaths are men, with a 3.2% decline from the previous year's 5-year average. Excessive drinking kills 3,983 Americans under the age of 21 each year, with 75.1% of them being male. Different age groups are also impacted differently by alcohol use disorder, with 50- to 64-year-olds almost twice as likely to die from chronic alcohol use disorder than from acute alcohol-related causes. At Akua Mind and Body, we offer evidence-based treatment programs to help individuals overcome alcohol addiction and regain control of their lives, taking these demographics into account to prevent these deaths.

Remember, addiction is not a moral failing, but a disease that requires treatment. With the right resources and support, recovery is possible. You are not alone in this journey, and we are here to help you every step of the way. Contact us today at (949) 649-7219 to learn more.

Quitting alcohol may seem hard, but remember, the struggle you are facing now will soon be replaced with a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling life.

FAQs

What are the long-term effects of alcohol addiction?

It can cause liver disease, heart disease, cancer, and mental health disorders. It can also harm relationships, finances, and quality of life.

What are some warning signs of alcohol addiction?

Drinking alone, losing interest in activities, withdrawal symptoms, and difficulty controlling alcohol consumption.

How can I help a loved one struggling with alcohol addiction?

Approach them with empathy, encourage professional help, offer support, and educate yourself on addiction and recovery.

What are effective treatments for alcohol addiction?

Therapy, medication, support groups, and rehabilitation programs. Treatment plans should be tailored to the individual's needs.

How can I prevent alcohol addiction?

Avoid excessive drinking, seek help for mental health issues, build a support system, and practice healthy coping mechanisms. Prevention may not always be successful as addiction is a complex disease. At Akua Mind and Body, we offer evidence-based treatment programs to help individuals overcome alcohol addiction and regain control of their lives.

Begin your journey to lasting recovery with Akua Mind and Body. Our compassionate team is here to support you every step of the way.

Call Us Today: (949) 649-7219

