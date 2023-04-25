Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet May 2-3

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo – The Wyoming PSCC will meet May 2-3, 2023, in Rock Springs, for an education session and business meeting.

Commissioners will tour the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center, 5 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. Following the tour of SWCC, the commissioners will tour the Blairtown WyoLink tower site near Rock Springs. For site coordinates and/or directions, please call or email the Commission Secretary. Commission members will attend lunch and dinner with WYDOT staff on May 2, but no official business is to be conducted.

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 9:00 a.m. in room 169 of the WYDOT District Office, 3200 Elk Street, Rock Springs. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email communicationscommission@wyo. gov.

