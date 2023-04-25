Submit Release
May trout stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

Anglers will have approximately 3,500 freshly stocked rainbow trout to catch at area fishing holes in May. 

LOCATION                                     WEEK STOCKED               NUMBER OF TROUT

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond        May 1-5                                300

Hayden Creek Pond                        May 8-12 & May 22-26       1,000

Hyde Creek Pond                            May 8-12 & May 22-26        400

Kids Creek Pond                              May 8-12 & May 22-26        500

Mosquito Flat Reservoir                  May 22-26                           1,000

South Butte Pond                            May 1-5                                300

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a current copy of the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

