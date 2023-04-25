Submit Release
Media Advisory - Day of Mourning 2023: CLC Executive Vice-President Siobhán Vipond to attend Halifax event

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Executive Vice-President Siobhán Vipond will be speaking at the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour's annual Day of Mourning ceremony on Friday, April 28th.

This year, Canada's unions are marking the Day of Mourning by encouraging and empowering workers to know their rights at work, use the health and safety tools at their disposal and defend our health and safety wins in the workplace.

Across Canada, there were 1081 accepted workplace fatalities and 277,217 accepted lost time claims across Canada in 2021, marking a rise in cases from the previous year. In Nova Scotia, there were 24 accepted workplace fatalities and 5,524 accepted lost time claims.

  What: Day of Mourning ceremony
     
  Where: Nova Scotia Legislature (Province House), outside grounds
    1726 Hollis St, Halifax, NS
     
  When: Friday, April 28 at 11:00 am
     
  Who: Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President of the CLC

To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426


