Media Advisory - Day of Mourning 2023: CLC President Bea Bruske to attend Victoria event

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Bea Bruske will be speaking at CUPE BC's Day of Mourning ceremony on Friday, April 28th.

This year, Canada's unions are marking this year's Day of Mourning by encouraging and empowering workers to know their rights at work, use the health and safety tools at their disposal and defend our health and safety wins in the workplace.

"We know that not every employer will prioritize our workplace health and safety. Some have proven that they aren't above putting profits over workers' safety. We want workers to feel empowered and supported to know their health and safety rights in the workplace; use the tools at their disposal; and defend their hard-fought health and safety wins," said Bruske. "One workplace death is one too many and Canada's unions will always stand up to defend workers' health and safety."

  What: Day of Mourning ceremony
     
  Where: BC Legislature, 501 Belleville Street, Victoria
     
  When: Friday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. PT
     
  Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:

CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426


 


