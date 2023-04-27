National Diaper Bank Network Applauds Passage of Tennessee Budget to Cover Diapers through TennCare
First-of-its- kind legislation to cover the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby’s life for mothers on TennCare
Covering the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby’s life will support child and maternal health by expanding equitable access to diapers and child care across the state.”NEW HAVEN, CT, US, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) issued the following statement applauding Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the State Legislature on the passage of the Tennessee Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget, which includes first-of-its- kind legislation to cover the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby’s life for mothers on TennCare.
“With the passage of its 2023-2024 budget, Tennessee has become the first state in the nation to cover the cost of diapers through its innovative TennCare Medicaid waiver that will help improve the health and well-being of mothers and infants. NDBN and its member diaper banks and basic needs banks in Tennessee work each day to end diaper need, which impacts 1 in 3 families with young children across the United States.”
“Diapers are critical to the health of infants and toddlers, as well as the economic and emotional well-being of families. Covering the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby’s life will support child and maternal health by expanding equitable access to diapers and child care across the state.”
“NDBN applauds Gov. Lee and the Tennessee State Legislature, as well as the ongoing efforts of member diaper banks and like-minded organizations and community advocates, for helping to ensure that vulnerable children and families have access to the basic necessities they require to thrive.”
“NDBN is hopeful that the passage of this budget will pave the way for meaningful action from state legislatures across the country to provide diapers and other material basic necessities to every low-wage family and people living in poverty.”
This effort was supported by a coalition of NDBN-member diaper banks serving Tennessee including: Helping Mamas Knoxville; Mid-South Food Bank - Bare Needs Diaper Bank; Nashville Diaper Connection; Shiloh Distribution Center; and Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, as well as more than 50 advocacy organizations across the state.
About the National Diaper Bank Network:
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential… including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiapernetwork.org and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook.
