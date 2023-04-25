CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

CSB Bancorp, Inc. CSBB:

First Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46 $ 0.99 Net Income $ 3,934,000 $ 2,701,000 Return on average common equity 16.39 % 11.26 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 0.96 %

CSB Bancorp, Inc. CSBB today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $3,934,000, or $1.46 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2,701,000, or $0.99 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Income before federal income tax amounted to $4,905,000, an increase of 47% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Annualized returns on average common equity ("ROE") and average assets ("ROA") for the quarter were 16.39% and 1.39%, respectively, compared with 11.26% and 0.96% for the first quarter of 2022.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, "The balance sheet remains strong, with adequate capital and liquidity to respond to foreseeable loan and depositor needs and to fund the Company's ongoing projects. Net interest income has trended upward, spurred by continuing growth in loan balances and the higher rate environment. Credit quality within earning asset portfolios remains high. We anticipate some slowing of the general economy in coming quarters as higher interest rates curtail consumer and business spending, and employment levels to soften as employers calibrate operating costs to match the economic environment."

Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $10.6 million during the quarter, an increase of $2.1 million from the prior year's first quarter. Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 31%, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Loan interest income including fees increased $2.2 million, or 38%, during first quarter 2023 as compared to the same quarter in 2022. The increase was mainly due to rate increases as well as a $77 million increase in average loan volume. Securities interest income increased $722 thousand, or 52%, during the first quarter 2023 compared to the same quarter 2022 from both rate and volume increases. Loan yields for first quarter 2023 averaged 5.07%, an increase of 88 basis points from the 2022 first quarter average of 4.19%, while security yields for first quarter 2023 averaged 2.18% compared to 1.60% in the first quarter 2022.

Interest expense rose $1.3 million, or 341%, during first quarter 2023 as compared to first quarter 2022. The increase follows a period of rapid interest rate increases spurred by the Federal Reserve followed by competitive pressures from banks and others to secure adequate funding. The cost of interest bearing liabilities for the first quarter 2023 was 0.95% as compared to 0.22% for the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense increases are anticipated to continue in 2023 but are not forecast to grow at 2022 levels.

The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.37% compared to 2.60% for first quarter 2022. Compared to the 2022 first quarter, FTE net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 30%, reflecting 77 basis points of net interest margin expansion, and a $5 million, or less than 1%, increase in average earning assets. The higher interest rate environment drove the increase in yields coupled with loan and security volume growth, partially offset by the higher cost of funds and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program. The tax equivalency effect on the margin was 0.01% in first quarter 2023 and 0.02% in first quarter 2022.

Noninterest income decreased 1%, compared to first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of a $115 thousand, or 98%, decline in gain on sale of mortgages to the secondary market, as higher interest rates sharply curbed fixed rate purchase and refinancing originations, along with a lack of housing inventory for sale. Offsetting increases were recognized in service charges on deposit accounts, debit card interchange fees, and credit card fee income.

Noninterest expense increased 5% from first quarter 2022. Salary and employee benefit costs increased $139 thousand, or 4%, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from increases in compensation and benefits partially offset by less FTE's. Software expense increased $66 thousand, or 20%, with the deployment of new reporting software and upgrades. Professional and directors' fees increased $45 thousand, or 16% primarily reflecting an increase in audit, tax and accounting fees in 2023. Marketing and public relations increased by $12 thousand, or 11%, reflecting a return to normalized levels. Telephone expense decreased $21 thousand below the prior year quarter due to a contract negotiation. The Company's first quarter efficiency ratio decreased to 53.9% compared to 64.0%.

Federal income tax expense was $971 thousand in the 2023 first quarter compared to $638 thousand in the 2022 first quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2023 first quarter and 2022 first quarter were 19.8% and 19.1%, respectively.

Average earning assets for the 2023 first quarter increased $5 million, or less than 1%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a $77 million, or 14%, increase in average loans, a $38 million, or 11%, increase in average securities, and a $111 million, or 70%, decrease in interest-earning deposits in other banks, held mainly at the Federal Reserve Bank.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $49 million, or 13%, from prior year levels. Average PPP loan balances were $3 million below the prior year quarter, and less than $125 thousand in PPP balances remain as of March 31, 2023. Excluding the decrease in average PPP loan balances, commercial loans increased $52 million year over year as construction loans were drawn and borrowers used term loans to fund equipment and other purchases. Average residential mortgage balances increased $21 million, or 16%, above the prior year's quarter as borrowers have been favoring adjustable-rate mortgages. Home equity lines of credit increased $6 million from the prior year's quarter as balances were drawn and new loans originated. Average consumer credit balances increased $664 thousand, or 4%, versus the same quarter of the prior year. Increased organic loan demand continues to be largely dependent on the pace at which excess liquidity is absorbed by businesses and households and restoration of borrower confidence.

Nonperforming assets were $218 thousand, or 0.03%, of total loans on March 31, 2023, compared to $1.2 million, or 0.21% of total loans, a year ago. Delinquent loan balances as of March 31, 2023, were stable at 0.13% of total loans as compared to 0.24% on March 31, 2022. Net loan charge-offs recognized during first quarter 2022 were $4 thousand, or 0.0% annualized, compared to first quarter 2022 net loan losses of $13 thousand.

On January 1, 2023, CSB adopted ASU 2016-13 known as current expected credit losses or "CECL". Following a period of extremely low historical credit losses and nonperforming assets, the initial entries to adjust the CECL loan loss allowance and the CECL allowance for unfunded commitments resulted in a net of tax entry increasing retained earnings by approximately $52 thousand. The allowance for expected credit losses amounted to 0.97% of total loans on March 31, 2023, as compared to 1.29% on March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments on March 31, 2023 was $430 thousand, as compared to a March 31, 2022 balance of $141 thousand. CSB recorded no allowance for credit losses related to AFS or HTM debt securities as there is a zero loss expectation on these securities.

Average deposit balances grew on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $15 million, or 2%. For the first quarter 2023, the average cost of deposits amounted to 0.64%, as compared to 0.14% for the first quarter 2022. During the first quarter 2023, increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included noninterest-bearing demand accounts of $5 million and interest-bearing demand and savings accounts of $8 million, while time deposits increased $2 million. The average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $8 million, or 19%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.

Shareholders' equity totaled $99.0 million on March 31, 2023, with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The average equity to assets ratio amounted to 8.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 8.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company declared a first quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, producing an annualized yield of 3.8% based on the March 31, 2023 closing price of $38.00.

About CSB Bancorp, Inc.

CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2023. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas, and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets, and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company's business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Quarters (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 EARNINGS 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Net interest income FTE (a) $ 8,999 $ 9,304 $ 8,596 $ 7,666 $ 6,902 Recovery for credit losses (31 ) - (250 ) (345 ) (300 ) Other income 1,628 1,612 1,675 1,782 1,642 Other expenses 5,719 6,206 5,945 5,774 5,468 FTE adjustment (a) 34 36 36 36 37 Net income 3,934 3,753 3,650 3,209 2,701 Basic and Diluted earnings per share 1.46 1.39 1.35 1.18 0.99 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA), annualized 1.39 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.13 % 0.96 Return on average common equity (ROE), annualized 16.39 15.94 15.24 13.73 11.26 Net interest margin FTE (a) 3.37 3.33 3.12 2.87 2.60 Efficiency ratio 53.86 56.83 57.87 61.13 64.01 Number of full-time equivalent employees 170 172 172 171 172 MARKET DATA Book value/common share $ 36.93 $ 35.43 $ 33.97 $ 34.46 $ 34.93 Period-end common share market value 38.00 38.50 39.00 38.00 39.60 Market as a % of book 102.90 % 108.66 % 114.81 % 110.27 % 113.37 Price-to-earnings ratio 7.06 7.84 8.92 9.31 10.15 Average basic common shares 2,692,304 2,707,576 2,712,686 2,718,024 2,718,024 Average diluted common shares 2,692,304 2,707,576 2,712,686 2,718,024 2,718,024 Period end common shares outstanding 2,680,625 2,707,576 2,707,576 2,718,024 2,718,024 Common stock market capitalization $ 101,864 $ 104,242 $ 105,595 $ 103,285 $ 107,634 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 39 $ 217 $ 29 $ 11 $ 31 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 4 170 10 (308 ) 13 Allowance for credit losses 6,307 6,838 7,008 7,268 7,305 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 218 256 685 690 1,181 Net charge-off (recovery) / average loans ratio 0.00 % 0.11 % 0.01 % (0.21 ) % 0.01 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 0.97 1.09 1.15 1.25 1.29 NPAs/loans and other real estate 0.03 0.04 0.11 0.12 0.21 Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 2,893 2,667 1,022 1,054 619 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Period-end tangible equity to assets (b) 8.28 % 7.90 % 7.54 % 7.93 % 7.98 Average equity to assets 8.48 7.96 8.20 8.25 8.54 Average equity to loans 15.27 15.06 15.98 16.31 17.35 Average loans to deposits 63.19 59.84 58.15 57.65 56.42 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 1,147,033 $ 1,172,785 $ 1,159,523 $ 1,136,318 $ 1,138,598 Earning assets 1,082,996 1,108,231 1,094,197 1,072,376 1,078,269 Loans 637,392 620,243 594,820 574,824 560,440 Deposits 1,008,721 1,036,559 1,022,851 997,108 993,411 Shareholders' equity 97,319 93,404 95,043 93,750 97,242 ENDING BALANCES Assets $ 1,143,394 $ 1,159,108 $ 1,161,830 $ 1,126,778 $ 1,135,003 Earning assets 1,080,939 1,094,876 1,096,302 1,064,770 1,073,565 Loans 647,773 627,171 609,971 582,185 567,375 Deposits 1,007,507 1,023,417 1,029,274 993,113 994,939 Shareholders' equity 99,007 95,920 91,981 93,662 94,928

NOTES:

(a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

(b) - Tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure, which is shareholders' equity net of goodwill.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 16,965 $ 18,963 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 38,550 111,274 Total cash and cash equivalents 55,515 130,237 Securities Available-for-sale, at fair-value 149,269 143,322 Held-to-maturity 243,334 246,301 Equity securities 253 248 Restricted stock, at cost 1,760 4,614 Total securities 394,616 394,485 Loans held for sale - 431 Loans 647,773 567,375 Less allowance for credit losses 6,307 7,305 Net loans 641,466 560,070 Premises and equipment, net 13,240 13,730 Goodwill 4,728 4,728 Bank owned life insurance 24,878 24,201 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 8,951 7,121 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,143,394 $ 1,135,003 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 329,500 $ 335,974 Interest-bearing 678,007 658,965 Total deposits 1,007,507 994,939 Short-term borrowings 29,813 38,893 Other borrowings 2,394 3,325 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,673 2,918 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,044,387 1,040,075 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2023 and 2022 18,629 18,629 Additional paid-in capital 9,815 9,815 Retained earnings 89,524 79,416 Treasury stock at cost - 299,977 shares in 2023 and 262,578 shares in 2022 (7,126 ) (5,719 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,835 ) (7,213 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 99,007 94,928 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,143,394 $ 1,135,003

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter ended (Unaudited) March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 7,969 $ 5,777 Taxable securities 2,012 1,281 Nontaxable securities 101 110 Other 545 74 Total interest and dividend income 10,627 7,242 Interest expense: Deposits 1,584 349 Other 78 28 Total interest expense 1,662 377 Net interest income 8,965 6,865 Recovery of credit losses (31 ) (300 ) Net interest income, after recovery of credit losses 8,996 7,165 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits accounts 292 265 Trust services 258 264 Debit card interchange fees 521 495 Credit card fees 177 155 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 169 166 Gain on sale of loans 3 118 Market value change in equity securities 9 1 Other 199 178 Total noninterest income 1,628 1,642 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,294 3,155 Occupancy expense 282 272 Equipment expense 207 214 Professional and director fees 321 276 Software expense 399 333 Marketing and public relations 123 111 Debit card expense 146 164 Financial institutions tax 192 195 Other expenses 755 748 Total noninterest expenses 5,719 5,468 Income before income taxes 4,905 3,339 Federal income tax provision 971 638 Net income $ 3,934 $ 2,701 Net income per share: Basic and diluted $ 1.46 $ 0.99

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006075/en/