CONTINUITY OF GOVERNMENT SERVICES ENSURED BY MOLTEN SALT NUCLEAR BATTERY©

Safe, Secure, Sustainable Power

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "MicroNuclear©'s Molten Salt Nuclear Battery© has no pumps and no valves. It's as reliable as the nuclear reactor powering the Voyager satellite launched into space in 1977 and still communicating with NASA," according to a former US Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Richard McPherson, now CEO of Idaho Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of MicroNuclear, LLC.

"It will provide safe, secure, truly sustainable power for continuity of government services in case of an attack or severe environmental event," he continued.

"It is possible for American technology to lead the world in providing emission-free, sustainable nuclear energy for sea water distillation and combined heat and power for robotic greenhouses to feed the world, while providing safe water to drink—all because of the Molten Salt Nuclear Battery, McPherson concluded.

McPherson's comments were made on April 25 during a presentation at the PACE 2023 Annual Conference in St. Pete, FL. Topic of his speech was "Saving America with Emission-free, Sustainable Nuclear Energy."

Learn more about MicroNuclear at www.micronucleartech.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuity-of-government-services-ensured-by-molten-salt-nuclear-battery-301807496.html

SOURCE MicroNuclear LLC

