ELS Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

On April 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. ELS (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") declared a second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.4475 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.79 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

We are a fully integrated owner of lifestyle-oriented properties and own or have an interest in 450 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 171,477 sites as of April 17, 2023. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust with headquarters in Chicago.

