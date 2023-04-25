Keyera Announces Timing of 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. KEY ("Keyera") announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2023 results before markets open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast that have been scheduled for Tuesday May 9, 2023, at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

The conference call dial-in number is 888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time on May 23, 2023 (12:00 AM Eastern Time on May 24, 2023), by dialing 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering passcode 677308.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number here to receive an instant automated call back.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events . Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. KEY operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

