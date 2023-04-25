Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) Q4 2022

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Aemetis, Inc. AMTX: Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. AMTX. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/AMTX_22Q4.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

5-year plan show lots of growth

Dairy biogas pipeline project expected to generate substantial cashflows

Aviation fuel offtake agreements signed

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163717