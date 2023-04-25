Important dates to help plan your May

From tags sales to general season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during May that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

MAY 2023

5/1 – OPEN: Resident big game (deer, elk pronghorn, fall black bear), fall turkey and swan controlled hunt application period

5/10 – Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Jerome: Public Hearing

5/11 – Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Jerome: Business Meeting

5/18 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

5/25 – CLOSED: Spring general turkey season

5/29 – Memorial Day (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

5/31 – CLOSED: First Super Hunt drawing deadline

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.