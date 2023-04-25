Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,131 in the last 365 days.

Lundquist Institute Start-Up Vitalex Biosciences Awarded Grant from NIAID/NIH

Los Angeles, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute (TLI) start-up company, Vitalex Biosciences, has been awarded an SBIR Phase 2 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health. The grant is for Vitalex's VX-01, a monoclonal antibody (mAB) program targeting the debilitating indication of the fungal disease, mucormycosis. This serious fungal infection often occurs in people who are immunocompromised and is spreading throughout the world. Mucormycosis is only curable when diagnosed in its early stages.

Despite debilitating surgical disfigurement and adjunctive fungal therapy, the overall mortality rate from mucormycosis is 50%, and approaches 100% in patients with disseminated disease, persistent neutropenia, or brain infection. With the global prevalence of mucormycosis on the rise including among COVID-19 patients, Vitalex's VX-01 is a first-in-class mAB therapy targeted to prevent and control the infection and dissemination of the disease. 

Vitalex will be focusing on the scaling-up and manufacturing of VX-01 to allow the completion of its Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology study. With the support from NIAID/NIH's crucial SBIR Phase 2 grant award, the company will be partnering with BrevisRefero Corporation for Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) program management and technical oversight, as well as JOINN Biologics for the process/analytical development and manufacturing of VX-01. Vitalex Biosciences is in residence at BioLabs at The Lundquist, a state-of-the-art incubator space for life science start-ups.  

"We are very proud to have received this prestigious award from NIAID," said Ashraf Ibrahim, PhD, an Investigator at The Lundquist Institute and the founder and CEO of Vitalex Biosciences. "This is a significant breakthrough for us and demonstrates the importance of developing and manufacturing an mAB therapy that can prevent this highly infectious, and debilitating disease now spreading throughout the world."


Max Benavidez
The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation
310-200-2682
max.benavidez@lundquist.org

You just read:

Lundquist Institute Start-Up Vitalex Biosciences Awarded Grant from NIAID/NIH

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more