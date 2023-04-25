Local Blitz Explains the Technical SEO Services Provided by a San Diego SEO Expert

/EIN News/ -- North Las Vegas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Local Blitz, an SEO company, with offices in San Diego, CA, and in Indianapolis, IN, has elucidated on the technical SEO services provided by a San Diego SEO expert. Specifically, the search engine optimization (SEO) expert analyzes and debugs technical SEO problems that may arise for a particular website. The SEO expert can provide a technical SEO audit and help with on page SEO optimization, content marketing for SEO, link building, social signals for SEO, and Google leads.

A technical SEO audit will include various aspects. First of all, the website has to findable and indexable by Google and by its bot. Second, the SEO expert will check if there is any duplicate content on the website. Third, it is important to look for thin content on the website, which is typically less than 200 words on a page. Fourth, the expert will check if 301 redirects, canonical tags, and 404 pages have been set up properly. Fifth, the expert will ensure the addition of structured data and that it has been verified to proper entities and pages. Sixth, the SEO expert will make sure that the URL structures are properly thought out and easy to follow by both site users and the Google bot.

The seventh aspect to be checked by the SEO expert is the website speed. Eighth, a valid SSL certificate has to be installed. Ninth, it is important to ensure that there is no mixed SSL and non-SSL content on the website. Tenth, it is vital to optimize the images, CSS, html, etc. to ensure fast load speed. Eleventh, the SEO expert will build internal links and check if there are any broken links on the website. Twelfth, an XML site map is created and then submitted to the Google search console. Finally, the expert will check for any mobile usability problems.

The SEO expert from the San Diego or Indianapolis SEO company will also check on page SEO optimization, which is regarded as the foundation of an SEO campaign. With regards to content marketing, it is vital to have a strategy that includes a plan to look for new keywords, while also adding value to the client base at the same time.

Another vital component of a solid SEO campaign is link building. The SEO expert has to develop a solid strategy of building links both inbound and outbound. It is vital to choose the proper sources of back links because there are many companies selling backlinking services that can have a negative effect on the site’s rankings. This is because they may build links from really poor websites that can cause the ranking to decline significantly.

The SEO expert will also need to plan for social media marketing and advertising. An expert will also know how to get good leads that can boost sales. Lastly, an expert is always learning and is updated on new developments because SEO is very dynamic and always changing.

Established in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency with a group of SEO experts who always keep themselves updated on the latest developments regarding SEO. They always endeavor to provide great value to customers by developing digital sales funnels for them, whether they are small or mid-sized businesses, as long as it has been ascertained to be the most advantageous at that time. They provide their services to companies that don’t have their own digital marketing services but realize the value of SEO. Local Blitz has been getting a lot of five star reviews from clients in a wide range of niches, including e-commerce, real estate, automotive, etc.

