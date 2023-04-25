MESA FOUNDATION AND LACHICA SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PARTNER TO ACCELERATE AND AMPLIFY MISSION OF MESA FOUNDATION
— Angela LaChica
MESA (Mentoring and Empowering Student Athletes) Foundation has brought on LaChica Sports & Entertainment Group (LCSE) to serve as the management team behind the scenes to accelerate and amplify their mission. MESA Foundation is the first ever student-athlete Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program aimed to raise awareness for causes in San Diego by partnering local charities with SDSU student athletes. In a field largely dominated by men, MESA is proud to have hired an all-female sports management group with deep experience pushing for social change at the local level.
LCSE brings significant experience in social justice and community-based work and a network of local organizations to elevate MESA’s status in a competitive NIL marketplace. Established in 2007, LCSE is a women-led sport-management and athlete impact firm that focuses on services such as athlete management, social impact strategy, and communications for athletes, brands, and sport properties. Most recently, LCSE represented the Players Coalition in negotiations with the NFL for a 5 year, $15 million partnership extension.
LCSE Founder & CEO Angela LaChica is a San Diego native and has long-established roots with the San Diego State Men’s Basketball program, having served as the Head Team Manager for 5 years from 1998 to 2003. Coach Steve Fisher gave Angela her start in sports, and it is LCSE’s honor and privilege to have the opportunity to now support and be a resource to MESA Foundation in this capacity decades later. “We appreciate the work MESA Foundation has already done, their commitment to the community, and the meaningful impact it has for student athletes and SDSU,” said Angela LaChica, LCSE Founder & CEO.
The women-led, women-ran team at LCSE will provide pro-bono services to support the success and development of MESA Foundation, including Digital Marketing, Branding, Public & Media Relations, Event Development, Request & Opportunity Management and Partnership & Fundraising Development Strategy.
"MESA can't be successful without the support of all of us, this is our chance to respond and ensure our basketball program's continued success on the court,” said Coach Steve Fisher.
About MESA Foundation
MESA (Mentoring and Empowering Student Athletes) Foundation, is a non-profit organization that focuses on building relationships between Aztec student-athletes and the San Diego community through Name, Image and Likeness activities. MESA is a third party not affiliated with San Diego State University.
About LCSE Group
LCSE Group is a women-led sport management and athlete impact firm established in 2007, providing athlete management services, social impact strategy, and communications for athletes, brands, and sport properties.
Lindsay Means
LaChica Sports & Entertainment
+1 760-473-5932
