BioOne Presents 2023 BioOne Ambassador Award to Five Early Career Scientists
BioOne proudly announces the 2023 recipients of the BioOne Ambassador Award recognizes early-career researchers in the biological and environmental sciences.
The 2023 BioOne Ambassadors are not just accomplished researchers but talented science communicators – ensuring the broadest possible understanding and impact of their work.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioOne proudly announces the 2023 recipients of the BioOne Ambassador Award. Now in its sixth year, this prestigious award recognizes early-career researchers in the biological, ecological, environmental sciences who demonstrate creative approaches to science communication thereby fostering greater science literacy and aiding in the understanding of the natural world. BioOne Ambassadors are nominated by BioOne publishing partners and each winning author will receive a $1,000 award, and have their work promoted through BioOne’s multiple channels.
— Lauren Kane
This year’s honorees are:
Xochitl Clare – “It’s All About Relationships”: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Understanding Ocean Warming Impacts on Fisheries; nominated by the National Shellfisheries Association for her research published in the Journal of Shellfish Research.
Dr. Chelsea Kross – Not All Frogs Can Make It in the City: Using the Landscape for Targeted Conservation; nominated by The American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists for her research published in Ichthyology & Herpetology.
Dr. Leilton Luna – From Discovery to Conservation: The Araripe Manakin and the Importance of Genetic Monitoring for Endangered Species; nominated by the American Ornithological Society for his research published in Ornithological Applications.
Dr. Nidia Mendoza-Díaz – Collaboration to Consciously Change the World: Filling in the Taxonomic Information Gap; nominated by Missouri Botanical Garden Press for her research published in Novon.
Dr. Kelsey Moore – How Ancient Microbial Life Shaped the World; nominated by the Society for Sedimentary Geology for her research published in PALAIOS.
“Engaging and educating the general public with regard to the importance and wonder of basic, often esoteric science is an ongoing challenge,” said Sandy Shumway, Editor of the Journal of Shellfish Research. “The BioOne Ambassador Award provides welcome recognition and encouragement to early-career, creative scientists as they pursue their passions, large or small.”
“Communicating complex research is critically important to fostering public understanding and support for the sciences,” commented BioOne President/CEO Lauren Kane. “The 2023 BioOne Ambassadors are not just accomplished researchers but talented science communicators – ensuring the broadest possible understanding and impact of their work. We proudly celebrate their contributions.”
Amanda Rogers
BioOne
amanda@BioOne.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
“It’s All About Relationships” – 2023 BioOne Ambassador Xochitl Clare