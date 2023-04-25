Overland Park fifth grader wins Missing Children’s Poster Contest

KANSAS, April 25 - TOPEKA – (April 25, 2023) – A fifth grade student from Harmony Elementary in Overland Park has been selected as the Kansas winner of the 2023 Missing Children’s Poster Contest, Attorney General Kris Kobach and KBI Director Tony Mattivi announced today.

Mahith Surapaneni, 10, was recently announced as the winner of the statewide contest during a presentation at Harmony Elementary School. His poster was chosen among 95 entries to the contest from 13 Kansas schools.

The annual poster contest is held in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day observed annually on May 25. Students all across the state entered artwork representing the theme, “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The poster contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety. It also brings attention to the common goal of bringing missing children home safely.

Mahith’s entry was submitted to represent Kansas in the 40th Annual National Missing Children’s Poster Contest, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mahith’s winning artwork can be found at https://bit.ly/3Hd30Vc.