AG Kobach applauds ESG bill becoming law

KANSAS, April 25 - TOPEKA – (April 24, 2023) – As one of the drafters of the original environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment bill, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said he is pleased HB 2100 is law.

"This is a great victory in protecting the nest eggs of Kansas teachers, police, and other state employees who deserve to have their retirement savings invested based on the best return on investment instead of to advance any one political agenda. The next step will be to protect private investors from unknowingly having their returns diminished by ESG investment strategies being used without their knowledge," Kobach said.