Volume Global and Great Point Studios Join Forces to Build World's 1st Air Column Supported Soundstage

Great Point Studio Pop-Up Soundstage by Volume Global

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume Global, a leader in the design and construction of air supported pop-up soundstages and creating, scaling and operating LED volumes, has partnered with Great Point Studios to create the world's first-of-its-kind soundstage. The collaboration leverages Volume Global's expertise in innovative technology and design with Great Point Studios' expertise in production and studio operations.

The pop-up will offer a rapid response and flexible solution for film, television, and event production, allowing content producers to create a custom-built soundstage in a matter of weeks. The modular design and quick installation process of the pop-up also make it an ideal choice for even remote film and TV locations, where traditional soundstages are not available.

"We are excited to join forces with Great Point Studios to bring this innovative solution to the United States," said Christopher Rush Harrington, Co-CEO of Volume Global. "Our pop-up soundstages will provide a new level of utility and efficiency for the entertainment industry, and we're confident that this collaboration will be a game-changer for a massive shortage of production space throughout the world."

"With the continued strong demand for content, Volume Global’s innovative pop-up studios will extend our production capabilities and our overall studio footprint,” said Robert Halmi, Founder of Great Point Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with a company that’s at the forefront of this technology.”

The pop-up is now operational at Great Points Studios’ Lionsgate Studios Yonkers location. For more information about Volume Global and Great Point Studios, visit http://www.volume.global and http://www.greatpointstudios.com

About Volume Global:

Volume Global is a cutting-edge design and technology company that specializes in creating and operating LED volumes and air column supported pop-up soundstages. With an unwavering focus on innovation, versatility, and scalability, Volume Global provides tailored production solutions for the film and television industry. Their innovative approach offers a new level of resources, creativity, efficiency, and flexibility to help meet the entertainment industry's ever-changing needs.

About Great Point Studios:

Great Point Studios is a media-focused company specializing in film and television infrastructure. It was founded by Robert Halmi and Fehmi Zeko. They are presently expanding into new studio investment/management businesses in other locations in North America and the U.K.

Robert Halmi is the founder of the Hallmark Channel and was Chairman of Crown Media. Robert has been the Chief Executive Officer of four public companies. As President and CEO of Hallmark Entertainment, Robert transformed the business from a small production company into one of the first modern studios, with production, distribution and broadcast all in one company. Under Halmi’s leadership, Hallmark Entertainment produced over 2,000 hours of original content. Halmi is an active member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and serves on the board of the International Emmy Committee.

Fehmi Zeko is the founding partner of Great Point Studios. Zeko has established a record of helping global technology, media and telecommunications clients build strong companies and deliver profitable growth through landmark M&A, turnaround and growth initiatives. Zeko has had consistent success providing operating advice and capital to drive the completion of hundreds of transactions and raising hundreds of billions in equity and debt capital.