Released SDGs-friendly wooden tableware paint "Kimamori Senka Tableware Coat"
For Kimamori Senka, we have "Fire Protect" that appeals "flameproof: hard to burn just by painting", "weather protect" that appeals "high weather resistance: remarkably resistant to rain and ultraviolet rays", and "resistant to wooden parts around us". "Virus Protect", which appealed for its "virus (+ antibacterial) effect", and "Cedar Red Meat Eraser", a paint that protects trees from rain and ultraviolet rays by thinking about how to use the red meat of domestic wood to make it look like sapwood. There are 4 types.
And this time, we have newly released "Tableware Coat" that appeals to "safety and durability of wooden tableware", promoting the use of domestic wood and domestic paint, and increasing the brand value of domestic wood whose amount is increasing year by year. I will raise it.
[Product features]
- Wooden utensils are affected by the type of wood that is their material. Due to the difference in the composition of cells and tissues, the properties of trees also differ greatly. In addition to the appearance, such as the color, atmosphere, and changes in facial expressions after use, there are also differences in terms of practicality, such as weight, hardness, and smell.
Among the many types of wood used for tableware, those that are strong enough to withstand practical use as wooden tableware and water resistant are selected, but there is a limit to the inherent strength of wood. , must be reinforced by painting. Therefore, "Kimamori Senka Tableware Coat" was developed as a product that combines the safety of our U-OIL product with the high functionality of Kimamori Senka. Wooden utensils are usually lacquered. However, lacquer-based paints are made by dissolving resin-based raw materials in volatile organic compounds (solvents) such as alcohol and thinner. Although alcohol is not used for drinking, it is an industrial product called methyl alcohol, and if it enters the body, it will have an adverse effect on the human body. Needless to say, thinner
[Types and uses]
- "Kimamori Senka Tableware Coat" proposes a paint that meets the customer's needs based on the completely custom-made technology for each individual that we have cultivated. In addition, "Kimamori Senka Tableware Coat" is exclusively for top coating. After painting our product U-OIL hard, it will be the flow of painting "tableware coat".
As for the painting method, we recommend two coats. If you want to suppress the gloss, use "wipe off coating", and if you want to add moderate gloss, use "unpainted coating". If you apply a thick coat, the coated surface is more likely to crack, so please use a thin coat.
【 Outlook 】
Since the Wood Shock the year before last, attention to domestic wood has been increasing. Using domestic timber not only enriches our lives, but also contributes to the maintenance of healthy forests and the global environment through the cycle of "cutting, using, planting, and growing." increase. In addition, the Act on Promotion of Use of Wood in Public Buildings, etc., which came into force on October 1, 2021, was partially revised, and the law was revised to promote the use of wood in buildings, etc. to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society. The title was changed to "Act on Promotion", and the scope of the law was expanded from public buildings to buildings in general. As a result, not only buildings but also toys and tableware using wood can be manufactured and expanded.
Among various tableware, "wooden tableware" is an item that goes well with any dish regardless of the season or place.
In addition, wooden tableware is a paint that is not only visually appealing but also environmentally friendly. It is different from plastic, which emits carbon dioxide, which is a cause of global warming, in all manufacturing processes.
In addition, since lacquer paint is a petroleum-based chemical product, it has an adverse effect on the environment and the human body. Our "Kimamori Senka Tableware Coat" is based on natural materials, so it can be recycled after disposal or crushed after collection and returned to the soil and used as fertilizer.
In addition, "Kimamori Senka Tableware Court" will be a completely custom-made service based on hearings and proposals.
【 Product Summary 】
Product name: Xion Domestic High-performance wood paint "Kimamori Senka tableware coat"
Application: For wooden parts｜Wooden tableware, kitchen area
Type: Completely made-to-order
Capacity: 1L, 4L, 8L, 16L
Application area: Approximately 10 to 14 square meters/L (This is the application area for two coats. It may vary depending on the tree species.)
Price: Regular price 1 L 21,600 yen (excluding tax) ~
*Commercial prices are also available. Please contact us.
Release date/Sales method:
Sales start from April 2023
Direct sales from our company or wholesale sales via building material stores and paint stores
Responding to the Building Standards Act:
Xion's domestic high-performance wood paint "Kimamori Senka"
It is equivalent to "products not subject to notification" by the Construction Guidance Division of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
【 Company Profile 】
In Iwate Prefecture in northern Tohoku, we develop manufacturing that makes use of natural materials. Domestically produced natural paint "U-OIL" that makes use of wood, domestically produced to improve the functionality of wood ●High-performance wood paint "Kimamori Senka", domestically produced made from natural materials ●Natural adhesive "Takumi" We manufacture and sell .
Location: 3-8-1 Distribution Center South, Yahaba-cho, Shiwa-gun, Iwate 020-0891
Representative: Representative Director Koichiro Ishikawa
Established: September 1, 2003
URL: http://kimamoli.jp
