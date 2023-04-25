Manchin Invites Entrepreneur and Shark Tank Host Kevin O’Leary to West Virginia to Tour America’s Energy Powerhouse

April 25, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter to Mr. Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Shares Investments, inviting Mr. O’Leary to visit West Virginia – America’s energy powerhouse. Mr. O’Leary recently expressed interested in building a $14 billion refinery in the United States.

Chairman Manchin wrote:

Dear Mr. O’Leary,

I would like to take this opportunity, to express my gratitude for your interest in investing in the United States’ energy security. I was pleased to hear your comments regarding building a $14 billion refinery in the United States. West Virginia has a long history of providing the energy independence necessary for our country to become the world power it is today. Knowing the mutual interest, the Mountain State and your company have in securing the future of energy in the United States, I would like to invite you to visit and see what we have to offer.

As you may know, West Virginia has powered the nation for generations and we are well-poised to continue. Mountaineers have mined the coal that forged the steel that built the tanks and ships that have won our nation’s wars. We are business-friendly, and we are ready to work. While we are known for our coal production, West Virginia also sits on the country’s largest natural gas producing region and is quickly becoming a major producer of related products. In addition, West Virginia provides ample transportation opportunities, including highways, waterways, railways and airports, extensive outdoor recreation opportunities, the most loyal workforce and citizens with the greatest work ethic in the country. West Virginia is in close proximity to some of the largest markets for refined products in the United States along the East Coast.

As Chair of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, I have seen what our country has to offer in innovative energy technology, including providing the cleanest use of fossil fuels in the world. I am excited for West Virginia to remain ‘America’s Energy Powerhouse,’ as we have been for decades. West Virginia is now taking the lead in innovative energy technology, utilizing our abundant natural resources and skilled workers. I guarantee that you will find West Virginia to be an excellent partner for your project and our citizens to be exceedingly welcoming.

I will be pleased to bring together my federal, state and local colleagues, so you may see the collaborative effort the Mountain State will provide to earn your trust and your economic investment. I truly believe West Virginia would make a great home for your project. Thank you for your consideration.