Ariel's new film raises a pertinent question: "Are you growing together or apart?"

Ariel's long-standing #ShareTheLoad movement's new film spotlights long-term impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships and urges more men to #ShareTheLoad

78% of women feel like withdrawing from the relationship because of the load on her

65% of women feel an emotional distance from their spouse, out of this 92% feel the distance has grown over time

74% of women have given up on talking about sharing the load in the house

Taking its award-winning #ShareTheLoad movement forward, Ariel recently launched its new film ‘See the signs #ShareTheLoad'. It spotlights the long-term impact of unequal distribution of chores on relationships, urging more men to #ShareTheLoad for an equal and happy marriage. It raises a pertinent question: "Are you growing together or apart?"

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005933/en/

The film reflects the experiences of many couples who continue to face inequality in their relationships. Many men have started to do more, and even take up their full share of responsibilities within the home. For those that don't, the film serves as a reminder to recognize signs of inequality in their relationship. Couples that share the load are happier and have a stronger bond.

This new film showcases the story of an elderly couple and how their relationship has changed over time. After a conversation with his daughter, the father realizes that he has been taking his wife for granted and vows to #ShareTheLoad. He realizes that when you commit to share your life with your partner, you also commit to share the load with them.

Sharat Verma, CMO & VP - Fabric Care, P&G India, said, "With Ariel #ShareTheLoad movement, our aim has been to spark meaningful conversations that drive positive change. This year's communication is based on the insight that unequal distribution of chores can have a long-term effect on relationships. In fact, 81% of women surveyed feel that unequal distribution of chores has affected their relationship over time. But on the other hand, we know that the foundation of a strong relationship is based on equality, where both partners feel respected, appreciated, and valued. Our recent survey showed that 95% of couples believe that doing chores together will improve their relationship. Therefore, with this film Ariel is urging us all to see the signs and #ShareTheLoad to grow together."

Film: https://youtu.be/youeaZyavg0

About #ShareTheLoad: https://www.ariel.in/en-in/about-ariel/share-the-load/the-share-the-load-journey

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005933/en/