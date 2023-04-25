Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during Forecast Period: as per TMR Study

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,115 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pressure-mounted baby gates market stood at US$ 187.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 303.0 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2031. Pressure-mounted baby gate is the most common type of baby gate that can be installed without drilling or additional hardware.
The number of daycare facilities is anticipated to rise and end-use sectors, including restaurants and playschools, are likely to expand in the next few years. These factors are expected to accelerate global pressure-mounted baby gates market growth in the next few years. Increase in the number of employed women is anticipated to drive market development in the near future.
Pressure-mounted baby gates can be used both indoors and outdoors. A walk-through gate, for example, enables adults to pass the gate simply without having to completely remove it. Other pressure-mounted gates could have additional characteristics as well.
Kid safety gates, often referred to as pressure-mounted baby gates, are safety barriers designed to keep kids and toddlers out from potentially hazardous areas of a home, including kitchens and stairways. These gates are often composed of plastic, metal, and/or wood, and are capable of being stretched to accommodate a range of entryway widths. These are either pressure-mounted or hardware-mounted. A few pressure-mounted gates could have extra features, including a walk-through gate that makes it simple for adults to pass through without completely removing it.
