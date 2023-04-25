CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy to Recognize Visionary Leaders at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11

There were 2,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,165 in the last 365 days.
WESTPORT, Conn., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be recognizing four exemplary global business technology leaders for their visionary leadership at its 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on May 11.
Distinguished recipients of HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
"The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize world-class business technology executives for their visionary, empathetic and inclusive leadership in an extremely challenging economic environment," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.
Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Valued Partners for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Lightrun, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, Yash Technologies, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Madison Hotel on May 18. Topics to be explored by business technology executives attending this event will include opportunities for tapping innovative technologies to assist with cost containment and drive business growth.
Global business technology executives speaking at the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Valued Partners for the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rapid, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
The top-tier business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
To learn more about the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit on June 1 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. At this event, world-class CISOs and business technology executives will share best practices for making security a competitive advantage.
Top-tier executives speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
Recipients of the 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Summit will include:
To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy's global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy's regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy's Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com
An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4331d0e8-6c6e-49a0-ba7c-d72e91439103