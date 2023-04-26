Celebrate with Tellis Educational Services as They Honor Their 10th Graduating Class
Join in the festivities as Tellis Educational Services marks a significant milestone, the graduation of their 10th class. Celebrate their achievements!BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tellis Educational Services is proud to announce the upcoming graduation ceremony of their 10th graduating class. The ceremony will be held on April 29th, 2023, at 4:00 P.M. at the Bill Harris Arena at 2337 Bessemer Rd, Birmingham, AL 35208.
Tellis Educational Services offers students the opportunity to earn an accredited online High School Diploma through self-paced 10-week courses. With the flexibility of online learning, students can work towards their diplomas while pursuing other goals such as college or trade school, military service, or entering the workforce. The program is fully accredited, ensuring that students receive a high-quality education and a diploma that is recognized by colleges, universities, and employers nationwide.
At Tellis Educational Services, students are empowered to take control of their education and achieve their goals on their own terms. With the completion of the 10th term, Tellis Educational Services LLC has graduated over 600 students and counting.
The 10th term will see 42 students graduating on April 29th, 2023. The commencement speaker for the event will be Jasmine Rhodes, a graduate of C.W. Hayes High School in Birmingham, and Real Estate Express School of Real Estate, also in Birmingham, Alabama.
"We are delighted to celebrate the graduation of our 10th class at Tellis Educational Services LLC," said Dr. Jonas D. Tellis, CEO of Tellis Educational Services. "Our program provides a wonderful opportunity for students to earn their high school diploma. We are proud to have helped many students achieve this important milestone."
The summer term for Tellis Educational Services LLC will start classes on April 22nd, 2023.
Prospective students are encouraged to reach out to the organization to learn more about the program and how they can enroll.
For more information about Tellis Educational Services LLC, please visit their website at https://telliseducationalservices.com or contact them at 205-545-0461.
Graduation Ceremony
Date: April 29, 2023
Time: 4:00 P.M.
Location: Bill Harris Arena
2337 Bessemer Rd, Birmingham, AL 35208
Dr. Jonas Tellis
Our Featured
+1 205-545-0461
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other