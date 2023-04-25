Award presented for outstanding source water protection efforts

The N.C. Source Water Collaborative, a statewide drinking water protection group, has announced Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group as the winner of an annual awards program recognizing individuals and organizations that protect sources of public drinking water.

The award was announced during the Water Resources Research Institute’s annual conference, held last month. The award winner was also recognized during the Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group’s Annual Water for All Summit, held March 29. Any individual, group, organization or agency that engages in activities to protect drinking water at its source is eligible for an award.

A source water protection award was presented in the following category:

Education Award: Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group for their Citizens’ Water Academy and Water for All Annual Summit project.

The Department of Environmental Quality provides leadership for the N.C. Source Water Collaborative, which is a partnership of volunteers from non-profit organizations, universities, state, local and federal agencies, professional associations and regional councils of government. The group develops and supports strategies that preserve the lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers used for drinking water, as well as the land that protects and recharges these sources of water.

To learn more about the Source Water Collaborative, visit http://ncswc.org.