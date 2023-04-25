Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,175 in the last 365 days.

BodiMetrics Partners with Carahsoft Technology Corporation

BodiMetrics circul plus Ring

BodiMetrics circul+™ Ring

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BodiMetrics announced today that it has partnered with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry, to help bring the BodiMetrics circul+™ Ring to the marketplace.

“The amount of oxygen in the body can be the difference between life and death. Obtaining an accurate measure of oxygen in the blood is critically important,” said Meir Kryger, MD, FRCPC, Professor Emeritus of the Yale School of Medicine, and scientific advisor to BodiMetrics. “Research has shown that typical oximeters that measure blood oxygen may be inaccurate in people of color,” said Neil Friedman, COO of BodiMetrics. “BodiMetrics circul+ Ring can track blood oximetry day and night and because it uses sensors that take readings from the palm side of the hand, it is less affected by pigmentation.”

“We are excited to partner with BodiMetrics to make this next-generation technology available to public sector healthcare agencies,” said Tim Boltz, Director of Healthcare Strategy at Carahsoft.

About BodiMetrics:
BodiMetrics is dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services, and solutions that will allow them to take charge of their healthcare, lower overall costs, and improve their well-being. The BodiMetrics circul+ Ring is currently undergoing the FDA approval process. For more information, visit www.BodiMetrics.com.

Contact:

Don Klosterman
Klosterman Marketing Communications
+1 714-501-5949
donklos@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

BodiMetrics Partners with Carahsoft Technology Corporation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more