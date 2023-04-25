BodiMetrics Partners with Carahsoft Technology Corporation
EINPresswire.com/ -- BodiMetrics announced today that it has partnered with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry, to help bring the BodiMetrics circul+™ Ring to the marketplace.
“The amount of oxygen in the body can be the difference between life and death. Obtaining an accurate measure of oxygen in the blood is critically important,” said Meir Kryger, MD, FRCPC, Professor Emeritus of the Yale School of Medicine, and scientific advisor to BodiMetrics. “Research has shown that typical oximeters that measure blood oxygen may be inaccurate in people of color,” said Neil Friedman, COO of BodiMetrics. “BodiMetrics circul+ Ring can track blood oximetry day and night and because it uses sensors that take readings from the palm side of the hand, it is less affected by pigmentation.”
“We are excited to partner with BodiMetrics to make this next-generation technology available to public sector healthcare agencies,” said Tim Boltz, Director of Healthcare Strategy at Carahsoft.
About BodiMetrics:
BodiMetrics is dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services, and solutions that will allow them to take charge of their healthcare, lower overall costs, and improve their well-being. The BodiMetrics circul+ Ring is currently undergoing the FDA approval process. For more information, visit www.BodiMetrics.com.
Contact:
Don Klosterman
“The amount of oxygen in the body can be the difference between life and death. Obtaining an accurate measure of oxygen in the blood is critically important,” said Meir Kryger, MD, FRCPC, Professor Emeritus of the Yale School of Medicine, and scientific advisor to BodiMetrics. “Research has shown that typical oximeters that measure blood oxygen may be inaccurate in people of color,” said Neil Friedman, COO of BodiMetrics. “BodiMetrics circul+ Ring can track blood oximetry day and night and because it uses sensors that take readings from the palm side of the hand, it is less affected by pigmentation.”
“We are excited to partner with BodiMetrics to make this next-generation technology available to public sector healthcare agencies,” said Tim Boltz, Director of Healthcare Strategy at Carahsoft.
About BodiMetrics:
BodiMetrics is dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services, and solutions that will allow them to take charge of their healthcare, lower overall costs, and improve their well-being. The BodiMetrics circul+ Ring is currently undergoing the FDA approval process. For more information, visit www.BodiMetrics.com.
Contact:
Don Klosterman
Klosterman Marketing Communications
+1 714-501-5949
donklos@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other