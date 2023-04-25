OKLAHOMA CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Creek has partnered with Edmond Fine Arts Institute (FAI) to raise money for the arts in Edmond Public Schools. The Art Start School Drive will begin June 1st culminating in a family art fest on August 5th.

FAI has been actively involved in filling the void for art in Edmond Public Schools since 2002. Lack of funding meant children did not receive formal art education until 5th grade. With FAI's support, formal art education was implemented at 3rd and 4th grade levels. Still, funding is greatly needed to support FAI's current and future bandwidth.

"We want to do everything we can to support our community and FAI's mission to continue adding formal art education in schools," said Milena Whitson, Chisholm Creek's Marketing Director.

Participating businesses at Chisholm Creek will display a QR code directing donors to a donation link. Donors will be entered into a raffle for prizes.

The Art Start School Drive will culminate with the Chisholm Creek Fam Jam on August 5th, a free family event featuring a Nouveau Makers Market – where select students will be able to exhibit and sell art to the public.

To learn more about the Art Start School Drive, Chisholm Creek Fam Jam, and how you can be featured at the Nouveau Makers Market – follow @ChisholmCreek on Instagram.

About Chisholm Creek

Chisholm Creek is a mixed-use development in Oklahoma City. Surrounded by national staples, Top Golf and Cabela's, The Pointe at Chisholm Creek is a curation of national and local dining and retail merchants, and welcomes monthly community functions. To learn more about Chisholm Creek visit ChisholmCreek.com and follow us on Instagram @ChisholmCreek.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chisholm-creek-to-raise-funds-for-the-arts-this-summer-301807311.html

SOURCE Chisholm Creek