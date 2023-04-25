Small Engine Market to Reach US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.

There were 2,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,102 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Surge in adoption of land mowers, garden tillers, and water pumps is anticipated to offer substantial business opportunities to companies in the small engine market. The small engine industry was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031.
Rise in consumer spending on landscaping tools in developing regions is expected to boost the global small engine market. Surge in utilization of small engine in generators is likely to accelerate the market development.
Key Findings of Study
Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for major share of the global small engine market from 2023 to 2031. Rise in utilization of garden tillers especially in public parks in the region is likely to propel the market. Surge in usage of a number of power equipment in the agriculture sector is likely to fuel the small engine market growth in Asia Pacific.
Europe and North America are anticipated to witness significant rise in market revenue during the forecast period. These regions witness extensive usage of snow blowers to clear roads and highways. High demand for small engines across the region is expected to bolster the market in these regions in the next few years.
Key Drivers
Competition Landscape
Mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansions are competitive strategies adopted by key players in the small engine industry.
Prominent companies in the global small engine market are Briggs and Stratton, Hona, Kawasaki, Kohler, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Lifan Power USA, Kubota Corporation, Tillotson, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Small Engine Market Segmentation
By Energy Resource
By End-use
By Type of Engine
By Engine Displacement
By Application
Distribution Channel
