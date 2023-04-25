PENN Entertainment Publishes 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report Details how PENN has Advanced its CSR Priorities, Including Expanded Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (‘DE&I') Programs and New Environmental Initiatives

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN("PENN" or the "Company), North America's leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences, published today its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") report. The full report is available on the corporate responsibility page of the Company's website.

The report details the significant progress PENN has made in advancing its CSR priorities over the last year, including:

Completed first Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory, as well as inaugural Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") aligned disclosure;

Expanded Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ("STEM") Scholarship Program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities ("HBCUs");

Completed mandatory in-house diversity training program for all Team Members;

Created data-driven framework to track and compile ESG efforts across the company;

Began using ESG metrics as a portion of PENN's long-term incentive executive compensation program;

Contributed $7.6 million, and our Team Members volunteered 8,000 hours, to support local charitable organizations in our communities;

PENN Interactive became the first U.S. operator to voluntarily undergo the Responsible Gambling Council's ("RGC") RG Check iGaming Accreditation, one of the world's most comprehensive responsible gambling accreditation programs.

Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment commented: "I am proud of the significant progress we made last year in growing our CSR efforts in the areas that matter most to our team members, customers, community partners and key stakeholders. Through the tireless efforts of our ESG and Diversity Committees, in partnership with our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Corporate Board of Directors, we expanded our DE&I initiatives and sustainability efforts, while furthering our support for the underserved in our communities.

"In the year ahead, we are committed to continuing to advance our CSR priorities through the ongoing creation of new and sustainable initiatives that reflect our unique PENN culture and are at the heart of our company's core values," concluded Mr. Snowden.

