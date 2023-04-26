SIMmersion’s PeopleSim® Technology is Now Being Used for 3-D Applications

Figure 1 - Screen Capture from Work Chat Figure 2 - Screen Capture from Attack Aftermath Video Figure 3 - Screen capture from VR system

PeopleSim technology used for creating realistic on-screen role-players is now being integrated into 3-D environments.

Several projects have demonstrated the utility of the powerful PeopleSim engine through successful integration into various 3-D applications.” — Dale Olsen, Ph.D.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception over 20 years ago, SIMmersion’s PeopleSim technology has led the way in simulating people for training difficult conversational skills, such as suicide intervention, sales, criminal investigations, and counseling. Numerous research studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of these training systems to build lasting skills. These systems are available 24/7 and can be accessed through desktop computers and all types of mobile devices. PeopleSim has now been integrated into the characters in 3-D environments to improve the realism of these applications.

About PeopleSim

PeopleSim is used to create virtual role-players who behave the same as people in situations where conversational skills are important. To provide realistic experiences, these role-players must be able to generate verbal and non-verbal reactions in response to user actions during a training scenario. PeopleSim is a dynamic conversation engine, and uses fuzzy logic, to effectively simulate real people. These virtual role-players exhibit intelligence, memory, and emotions. As part of the training content, prompts are used to help guide the learner through conversations and provide examples of what experts might say in a similar scenario. Additionally, the prompts make it possible to provide real-time feedback so that learners can consider why a particular choice might create a positive or negative reaction from the role-player. Recently, PeopleSim has been successfully integrated into various 3-D applications.



3-D Web-application integration

One advantage of the PeopleSim technology is that it requires no special equipment and can be used any time and any place where the internet is available. This means that the training can be used to provide support even where budgets are limited. When 3-D applications are required, and no download is permitted, PeopleSim can be integrated into 3-D web applications meeting this requirement.

SIMmersion’s Work-Chat system provides an example of an application designed to help people with autism and disabilities learn to communicate more effectively on the job. For this system to meet the needs of our customers, a 3-D web application was required. SIMmersion developed a platform-independent way of creating interactive graphical applications using a graphics application programming interface (API). Full-motion video was used to represent the role-player rather than a computer-generated avatar, to provide a more realistic experience. In addition to web-application development, this system involves multiple conversations that can affect one another, and the series of conversations are scored as one.



Installable 3-D applications

PeopleSim can integrate with standard gaming engines. For example, the Attack Aftermath Training System was developed using Unity. Two versions of this system were developed, one using an avatar to represent the role-player and another using full-motion video. A YouTube video demonstrating a play is available on YouTube.



VR Systems Requiring a Headset

SIMmersion collaborated with inlusion (https://inlu.net/), a European company creating high quality immersive personalized experiences. The proof-of-concept development showed that PeopleSim could easily be incorporated into the VR environment and the prompts could be placed to the side of the interaction so that users could easily select one without interfering with the immersive quality.

Summary

SIMmersion’s PeopleSim engine has been shown to be easily integrated into various 3-D environments, adding to the long list of possible uses of this engine.

