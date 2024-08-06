Talking with SIMmersion’s Virtual Patient Earns Free Continuing Medical Education ACCME Credits

Figure 1 Doctor Using Motivational Interviewing Figure 2 Healthcare Provider Practing MI with Tony Figure 3 Virtual Patient Tony Frazier

This free training provides an interesting and informative adaptation of motivational interviewing (MI) for the primary care setting.

This role-play simulation breaks the usual read-and-answer-questions model for earning continuing education credits. It's interesting and informative.” — Dale Olsen, Ph.D.

According to Family Practice Magazine 2017;24(2):30-35, “About three-quarters of the patients on … [a provider’s] schedule today likely have a clinical problem with a significant psychological or behavioral component. Most patients with psychological issues seek help from ... their primary care physician….” One of the most common behavioral issues facing providers is substance use disorder. So, what tools can a primary care provider use to best work with these patients? Motivational interviewing provides a useful solution.

Using Motivational Interviewing (MI) Techniques in a Primary-Care Setting

Motivational Interviewing is an evidence-based approach that can help patients identify and resolve ambivalence about their health choices. It can be beneficial for a wide range of people, including those with mental health issues, substance use disorders, and other health conditions. While it was designed for a lengthier counseling session, the spirit of MI has been applied in shorter health care settings to help clinicians and patients talk about health risk behaviors. It offers a needed way for providers to address the many behavioral issues they see.

Practice, Review, or Learn Motivational Interviewing

The free training consists of an educational component, practice conversations, and on-going feedback. The practice conversations with the virtual role-player, Tony Frazier, makes earning the credits interesting and fun. Tony looks and behaves like a real person; he has a memory and emotions. While talking with him, you will receive feedback on every exchange, making it easier to learn MI. Each conversation with him will be different, but as you become proficient at applying MI techniques, you will be rewarded by seeing him develop a willingness to change his behavior.

Who is Tony Frazier?

Tony is a realistic 48-year-old virtual patient who has BMI of 27, no history of hypertension, diabetes, or coronary disease, but he is having chest pains. In a conversation with Tony, you can discover what is causing those pains.

Earn 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™

MedChi designates this web-based enduring educational activity for a maximum of 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint collaboration with MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, and SIMmersion, LLC. MedChi is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Earn 1.5 Contact Hours for Nurses

In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by SIMmersion and OnCourse Learning. OnCourse Learning is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

About SIMmersion

SIMmersion is dedicated to revolutionizing communication skills training by integrating realistic simulation experiences, interactive content, and comprehensive feedback. With a track record spanning over two decades, SIMmersion has developed numerous NIH-funded simulations that provide students with hands-on practice in scenarios encountered with real-life individuals. Backed by extensive research, these simulations consistently demonstrate their effectiveness in skill acquisition and retention. To learn more about this training, other SIMmersion products, and SIMmersion’s PeopleSim® technology, please visit www.simmersion.com.

