Gauzy LTD Launches New Trend Report for Architects and Interior Designers: "5 Smart Glass Trends to Watch for in 2023"
Offering Industry Leaders Insights into 2023 Innovations and Macro Trends in Architecture & DesignMIAMI, FL , USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauzy, a leading developer and manufacturer of smart glass technologies, announced today the release of its latest report and e-book, "5 Smart Glass Trends to Watch for in 2023." This report is specifically designed for architects and interior designers and aims to provide insights into the latest trends and applications for the smart glass industry and how they could impact architectural and interior design over the next year.
Smart glass is becoming an increasingly popular material in the architecture industry. With the technology's continued growth and mass implementation worldwide, Gauzy recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve and understanding the latest industry trends. This report provides a detailed analysis of five key usage trends that Gauzy predicts will influence the smart glass industry in 2023.
The "5 Smart Glass Trends to Watch for in 2023” report covers a variety of topics, including:
Hygienic Privacy - As the need for easier-to-clean spaces becomes paramount, smart glass makes a better alternative than blinds or curtains which can be difficult to clean.
Low Voltage Operation - New innovations in smart glass technology are making low voltage possible, ensuring optical performance almost equal to that of standard voltage products, but using significantly less power.
Next Gen Décor Glass - Premium smart glass options allow for glass to display dynamic shapes and patterns for a showstopping design piece and increased multi-functionality, and even allow smart glass to pair with projection for optimized store fronts, luxury home cinemas and more.
Clean Energy Legislation - New developments in the US are actively promoting the use of clean energy solutions, such as smart glass. Businesses could be eligible for tax credits for adopting them, which could help boost their bottom line.
The Agile Movement - Employees need multi-functional ways to engage in their office space, from open plan environments to private intimate rooms. Smart glass offers a way to enhance agile office design and provide flexible spaces on demand.
Each trend is explored in depth, with examples of how smart glass is already being used in each area. By providing this information, Gauzy aims to help architects and designers stay up to date with the latest trends and ensure they are using the most innovative and cutting-edge materials in their projects.
"As a leading provider of smart glass solutions, we believe that smart glass has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about architecture and design," said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. "Our report is designed to help architects and designers stay on top of the latest trends in the industry and ensure that they are using the most innovative and cutting-edge materials in their projects."
To learn more about the latest trends in the smart glass industry and how they could impact your projects in 2023, download Gauzy's "5 Smart Glass Trends to Watch for in 2023" report today.
