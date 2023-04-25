Talent Manager: Jason Lyon makes huge comeback in Puerto Rico

CEO of Bella Artist Group / Director for Talent INC.

Jason Lyon of Bella Artist Group making dreams a reality!

Moving Talent Forward” — Actors get discovered

CONDADO, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Artist Group: Helping Puerto Rican talent achieve international dreams.

Jason Lyon of Bella Artist Group a Virginia based talent placement and casting company is coming to San Juan, PR in June of 2023! Mr. Lyon has over 20+ years of industry experience and plans on sharing his key to success. Bella Artist group plans on hitting the ground running in Puerto Rico looking for the next "big star" to get discovered at The Talent INC. showcase in Orlando, FL. in March of 2024! Joining Jason will also be Scott Cooper CEO and international talent scout for Talent INC. Currently they are looking for talent ages 13 & up. No experience is required. Auditions are for: Modeling, Acting, Singing, and Dancing. If selected talent must be able and willing to travel to Orlando, FL in March of 2024 for the audition showcase.

Bella Artist provides national representation to a diverse and dynamic roster of artists such as models, actors, singers, dancers, and influencer’s. They are well known for discovering and developing significant talent, it's there 20+ year track record of scouting, development, and placement through the Talent Inc. network that insures that they “keep moving talent forward” in the industry! Bella Artist national team is disciplined, passionate and focused on the success of their talent and the happiness of their sister agencies and casting directors that they work with. Bella Artist home office is based in VA with offices in NYC and conducting business across all 50 states physically and virtually. Bella Artist is a national boutique and placement group. They specialize in the development and placement of new faces. Bella artist also helps established talent by “moving their talent forward” in this fast paced entertainment industry.

Stay tuned for registration information for the upcoming auditions in Puerto Rico.