HR for Health and Abyde announce partnership to provide compliance solutions to healthcare practices nationwide

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a leader in HIPAA and OSHA compliance education and software solutions for independent healthcare practices, has partnered with HR for Health, a leading HR and compliance software solutions provider for healthcare organizations. Together, Abyde and HR for Health will deliver industry-leading education and resources to help mutual customers understand their roles and responsibilities to implement and sustain a successful compliance program.

The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized independent practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs. Already used by thousands of practices across the country, Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free compliance.

“We are excited to partner with HR for Health to provide our industry with the resources they need to maintain compliance," said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. "Our software solution combined with HR for Health's expertise in HR and compliance will offer healthcare practices a comprehensive and cost-effective solution to their compliance needs.”

HR for Health is a leading provider of HR compliance solutions and services for healthcare organizations. With a team of experienced HR professionals, HR for Health offers a range of services, including HR advising, software automation, compliance assessments, employee handbooks, and more. Their focus is helping healthcare practices navigate complex employment laws and regulations, allowing practice owners to focus on providing quality patient care.

Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., CEO, and Co-Founder of HR for Health, states, "The healthcare industry faces complex regulatory requirements, and it's important for practices to have access to effective compliance tools. Abyde's software solution combined with HR for Health's expertise in HR and compliance creates a powerful partnership for our customers."



About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde, visit abyde.com.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, please visit HRforHealth.com or email PR@hrforhealth.com